CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifters Get Rousing Welcome At Amritsar Airport

The Indian contingent has been receiving massive success at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. On Saturday, Indian weightlifting gold medalists Mirabai Chanu and Achinta Sheuli were cheerfully welcomed by people at Punjab’s Amritsar airport after they returned from Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to the media, Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli said, “It feels good to be back in India and we are elated as we won accolades for the country.”

Image Credit: Twitter@ANI; Achinta Sheuli speaking to media

Meanwhile, Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh, who won a bronze medal in men's weightlifting 109 Kg weight category in Common Wealth Games 2022 said, “It feels good to be here and we are quite elated being back in the country.”

On the other hand, Gurdeep Singh, who won a Bronze medal in weightlifting in Common Wealth Games said, “We are receiving a lot of affection from the people here. We look forward to preparing for Asian Games, the Olympics.”

Image Credit: Twitter@ANI; Gurdeep Singh speaking to media

Notably, Mirabai Chanu won the first gold medal for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Chanu won the medal in the Women's 49kg weightlifting category after lifting a combined weight of 201kg (88kg in snatch, 113kg in clean & jerk). The 27-year-old created a new Commonwealth Games record in the process and also broke her own national record.

The 20-year-old weightlifter Achinta Sheuli, who hails from West Bengal lifted an overall 313kg (143kg in snatch + 170kg in clean and jerk) to win the gold medal in his category. He also created a Commonwealth Games record by lifting 143kg in the snatch event. Shedding light on his record-shattering performance, Sheuli said, "I am happy with my medal but wanted to perform better. I missed out on my second attempt due to a little blackout, but overall I am happy with my performance."

Lovepreet Singh won the bronze medal in the Men's 109kg Final after lifting a total weight of 355kg (163kg in snatch, 192kg in clean & jerk). Gurdeep Singh rounded off India’s weightlifting campaign with a bronze medal in the +109kg event at the Commonwealth Games.