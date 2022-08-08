CWG 2022: Indian Women's Hockey Team's Celebration In Dressing Room Goes Viral; Watch

The Indian Women's Hockey Team on August 7 won the bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The women's team won the bronze medal at the multi-nation competition by defeating New Zealand on penalties. India and New Zealand's match for the bronze medal ended in a 1-1 draw following which a penalty shootout was taken to decide the winner. India defeated the Kiwis 2-1 in penalties.

The video of the women's team celebrating the victory in a passionate and lively manner has gone viral on social media. The women's team members can be seen dancing in the video to Shankar Mahadevan's song, "Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani." The video was shared by former Indian men's hockey team captain Jagbir Singh. The post has garnered more than 79,000 views on Twitter alone.

All celeberations! So very proud of our 🇮🇳 women 🏑 team, overcoming all odds and turning the CLOCK ⏰ in their favour 🌻🥉🌻💪🙂😊 pic.twitter.com/efN7Oht6Ei — Jagbir Singh OLY (@jagbirolympian) August 7, 2022

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is an enthusiastic social media user, reacted to the same post by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and left a 'Monday Motivation' message.

And a second source of #MondayMotivation. No wonder these ladies know how to ‘dance’ on the hockey field. They have the whole nation dancing along with them. Ye Hai India! pic.twitter.com/8k4sLOc3SQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 8, 2022

Women's team receives hero's welcome from Men's team

Earlier on Sunday, the official Twitter handle of Hockey India shared a video where the women's team can be seen receiving a hero's welcome from their male counterparts. In the video, the men's hockey team was seen giving a warm welcome to the women's team outside their base in Birmingham. the heartwarming gesture also went viral on social media.

The Women's team started its 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with a dominating victory over Ghana, whom the side defeated 5-0. India then went on to win their second group stage match against Wales by 3-1. India lost 3-1 to England in their third group stage game on August 2 before defeating Canada 3-2 in their fourth and final pool match to qualify for the semi-final. India lost to Australia on penalties in the semifinal, which knocked them out of the gold medal race.

This is the third time the Indian Women's Hockey Team has won a medal at the Commonwealth Games. They had clinched the gold medal in 2002 and the silver medal in 2006.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team on Monday settled for a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after going down 7-0 against Australia. The men's team lost the final in a humiliating manner to let go of the gold medal for the third time at Commonwealth Games.

Image: Twitter/@JagbirSingh