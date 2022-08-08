Last Updated:

CWG 2022: Indian Women's Hockey Team's Celebration In Dressing Room Goes Viral; Watch

India and New Zealand's match for the bronze medal ended in a 1-1 draw following which a penalty shootout was taken to decide the winner.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
CWG, CWG 2022, Indian hockey team, India women's hockey team, Women's hockey team celebration, hockey medal, India's medals tally, Hindustani song

Image: Twitter/@JagbirSingh


The Indian Women's Hockey Team on August 7 won the bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The women's team won the bronze medal at the multi-nation competition by defeating New Zealand on penalties. India and New Zealand's match for the bronze medal ended in a 1-1 draw following which a penalty shootout was taken to decide the winner. India defeated the Kiwis 2-1 in penalties.

The video of the women's team celebrating the victory in a passionate and lively manner has gone viral on social media. The women's team members can be seen dancing in the video to Shankar Mahadevan's song, "Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani." The video was shared by former Indian men's hockey team captain Jagbir Singh. The post has garnered more than 79,000 views on Twitter alone. 

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is an enthusiastic social media user, reacted to the same post by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and left a 'Monday Motivation' message. 

Women's team receives hero's welcome from Men's team

Earlier on Sunday, the official Twitter handle of Hockey India shared a video where the women's team can be seen receiving a hero's welcome from their male counterparts. In the video, the men's hockey team was seen giving a warm welcome to the women's team outside their base in Birmingham. the heartwarming gesture also went viral on social media. 

READ | CWG 2022: India women's hockey team beats reigning champions New Zealand to win bronze

The Women's team started its 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with a dominating victory over Ghana, whom the side defeated 5-0. India then went on to win their second group stage match against Wales by 3-1. India lost 3-1 to England in their third group stage game on August 2 before defeating Canada 3-2 in their fourth and final pool match to qualify for the semi-final. India lost to Australia on penalties in the semifinal, which knocked them out of the gold medal race. 

READ | CWG 2022: Indian women's team receive hero's welcome from men's team after hockey bronze

This is the third time the Indian Women's Hockey Team has won a medal at the Commonwealth Games. They had clinched the gold medal in 2002 and the silver medal in 2006.

READ | PM Modi praises 'exceptional' Indian Women's Hockey Team for winning CWG 2022 bronze

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team on Monday settled for a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after going down 7-0 against Australia. The men's team lost the final in a humiliating manner to let go of the gold medal for the third time at Commonwealth Games. 

READ | CWG 2022: Indian men's hockey team win silver medal after defeat to Australia in final

Image: Twitter/@JagbirSingh

COMMENT