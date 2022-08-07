CWG 2022: Indian Women's Team Receive Hero's Welcome From Men's Team After Hockey Bronze

The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Sunday won the bronze medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Women's team defeated New Zealand 2-1 on penalties to finish third on the podium. The match started with India taking a lead in the second quarter, courtesy of a goal from Salima Tete. New Zealand's Olivia Merry equalised in the fourth quarter to level the score at 1-1. The match into a penalty shootout, where India emerged victorious by scoring two goals over one.

This is the third time the Indian Women's Hockey Team has won a medal at the Commonwealth Games. They had clinched the gold medal in 2002 and the silver medal in 2006.

Upon their return to the Games village following the medal-winning performance, the women's team received a hero's welcome from their men's counterparts. The women's team players were greeted by the men's team as they returned to their base following the match against New Zealand. The heartwarming gesture can be seen in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of Hockey India.

The Women's team started its 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with a dominating victory over Ghana, whom the side defeated 5-0. India then went on to win their second group stage match against Wales by 3-1. India lost 3-1 to England in their third group stage game on August 2 before defeating Canada 3-2 in their fourth and final pool match to qualify for the semi-final. India lost to Australia on penalties in the semifinal, which knocked them out of the gold medal race.

Indian Men's Hockey Team at CWG 2022

The Indian Men's team, on the other hand, will fight for the gold medal against Australia on August 8. Similar to their female counterparts, the men's squad dominated Ghana 11-0 in their opening game to kick off their Commonwealth Games campaign on a winning note. In their second pool encounter, India were held to a 4-4 draw by England. India defeated Canada 8-0 in their third match in the group round before registering a 4-1 win over Wales in the fourth and final pool game. On August 6, India defeated South Africa 3-2 to qualify for the final.

Image: Twitter/HockeyIndia