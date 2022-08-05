CWG 2022: Indian Wrestler Deepak Punia Beats Pakistan's Muhammad Inam To Win Gold Medal

Soon after Anshu Malik won the silver medal and Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik won the gold medal, Deepak Punia also won the all-important gold medal in the men's 86kg wrestling category at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated Muhammad Inam of Pakistan to win the gold. This is India's third gold medal in wrestling and fourth overall in the discipline.

Deepak Punia's road to CWG 2022 final

Deepak Punia was utterly dominant as he arrived in the final without losing a point. The wrestler began his CWG 2022 campaign with a victory by technical superiority over Matthews Clay Oxenham from New Zealand and defeated Canada's Alexander Moore 3-1 in the semi-final before setting up the all-important gold medal fight against Pakistan's Muhammad Inam.

