CWG 2022: India's Historic Gold-medal Winning Moment In Women's Fours Lawn Bowls; Watch

CWG 2022: The India Women's Fours lawn bowls team comprising Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Tirkey defeated South Africa 17-10 in the final

Written By
Suraj Alva
CWG 2022 Women's Fours lawn bowls gold medal

Image: Birmingham 2022


The Indian women’s fours team made history on Tuesday by winning the gold medal in the lawn bowls event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 which was held in Birmingham, UK. The India Women's Fours lawn bowls team comprising Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Tirkey defeated South Africa 17-10 in the final at Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa. South Africa on the other hand had o settle for their second straight silver. 

India started the event by taking the lead after the first end but South Africa went ahead after the second lead. Indian team however began to find their feet and took an 8-2 lead by the seventh end. However, South Africa bounced back to level the scores 8-8 after the 10th end. On the 11th end, India seemed to be ahead with three bowls to go but Nayanmoni Saikia rolled too accurately, hitting the jack, which took it away from the Indian bowls and closer to the South Africans’, which gave them a 10-8 lead.

India could have lost the ground by the 12th end but Rupa Tirkey, with her two rolls, managed to push one South African bowl away, giving India two points and also levelling the score at 10-10. India took a 12-10 lead after a South African bowl hit the jack, taking it closer to two Indian bowls. In the 14th end, India stretched their lead to 15-10 lead while South Africa tried to close the gap. The 15th and final end saw India consistently get closer to the jack and when South Africa’s final bowl missed the jack, it gave India two more points and confirmed a historic gold medal.

India's medal tally at Commonwealth Games 2022

 India continues to remain in the sixth position on the medals tally with a total of 13 medals following the completion of Day 5 of the CWG 2022. Besides the women's fours lawn bowls team's historic gold, the men's table tennis team were able to successfully defend their title. India also added two silver medals in their kitty through Vikas Thakur from the weightlifting and mixed badminton team.

