CWG 2022: India's Naveen Beats PAK's Muhammad Tahir 9-0 To Win Gold Medal In Wrestling

Indian wrestler Naveen on Saturday defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Tahir Sharif to win another medal in wrestling for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Naveen clinched the gold medal in the men's freestyle 74kg category to continue the wrestling contingent's amazing run at the multi-nation competition. Indian wrestlers have won a total of five gold medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games so far.

CWG 2022: Naveen beats Tahir

Naveen reached the semifinal after defeating Singapore's Hong Yeow Lou in the quarterfinal of the men's freestyle 74kg category. He won the match within one minute and two seconds by 10-0 on the basis of technical superiority. Naveen had qualified for the quarterfinal after beating Nigeria's Ogbonna Emmanuel John 13-3 on basis of technical superiority. The match had ended in five minutes and two seconds.

Earlier in the day, Ravi Dahiya and Pooja Gehlot won medals in wrestling for the country. While Pooja won a bronze medal in the Women's 50kg category, Dahiya won gold in the Men's 57kg category. Anshu Malik, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Divya Kakran, and Mohit Grewal won medals in wrestling for India on Day 8 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

India at CWG 2022

India have won a total of 34 medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games so far with the highest number of accolades coming in weightlifting and wrestling events. India are currently ranked fifth in the overall medals tally with 12 gold, 11 silver, and 11 bronze medals. India won two medals in athletics on Saturday courtesy of brilliant performances from Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Salbe.

Image: WFI