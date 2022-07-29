Last Updated:

CWG 2022: Check Out India's Schedule On Day 1, Indian Women's Cricket Team To Make Debut

India has fielded over 200 athletes to compete across 15 sporting disciplines at the Commonwealth Games 2022 event currently taking place in Birmingham

CWG 2022 Day 1 India schedule

Following the glittering opening ceremony, the Indian contingent is all set for action on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India women's cricket team is set to make their debut and will start their campaign against gold medal favourites Australia in a Group A match at Edgbaston. The women's hockey team will begin their campaign against minnows Ghana. Here's the entire schedule of Indian athletes in action on Day 1 of CWG 2022.

India's fulls schedule on Day 1

Lawn Bowl

Women’s Singles Round 1  

Dee Hogan (Scotland) vs Tania Choudhury (1:00 PM)

Tania Choudhury vs Daphne Arthur Almond (Falkland Island) (4:00 PM)

Men’s Triples Round 1 

India vs New Zealand  (1:00 PM)
India vs Scotland  (4:00 PM)

Men’s Pair Round 1

India vs Malaysia (Time: 7.30PM)

India vs Falkland Islands (Time:10:30 PM)

Women’s Four Round 1 

India vs England (Time: 7.30 PM)

India vs Cook Islands (Time:10:30 PM)

 

Table Tennis 

Men’s Team Qualifiers

India vs Barbados (Time: 4:30 PM)

India vs Singapore (Time: 11:00 PM)

Women’s Team Qualifiers

India vs South Africa (Time:2:00 PM)

India vs Fiji  (Time: 8:30 PM)

Cycling

Men’s Team Pursuit 4000M Qualification  (Time:3:25 PM)

Vishvajeet Singh, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Shivappa Kengalugutti, Anantha Narayanan, Dinesh Kumar

Men’s Team Pursuit Final (if Qualified) (Time: 9:50 PM )

 

Men’s Team Sprint Qualification  (Time: 4:46 PM)

Y Rojit Singh, L Ronaldo Singh, E David Beckham, Esow Alben

Men’s Team Sprint Final (if Qualified) (Time:10:33 PM)

 

Women’s Team Sprint Qualification (Time: 4:12 PM)

Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe 

Women’s Team Sprint Final (if Qualified) (Time:10:25 PM)

 

Swimming  

Kushagra Rawat: 400m freestyle       (Time: 2:41 PM)

Srihari Nataraj : 100m backstroke    (Time: 4:26 PM)

Ashish Kumar: 100m backstroke S9  (Time:4:26 PM)

Sajan Prakash: 50m butterfly             (Time: 4:03 PM)

 

Gymnastics 

Men’s Individual and Team Qualifying Subdivision 2 (Time: 4:30 PM)

Yogeshwar Singh, Satyajit Mondal, Saif Sadik Tamboli

 

Cricket

Group Stage: India Women vs Australia Women (Time: 3:30 PM)

 

Women's Hockey

Group Stage: India vs Ghana (Time: 6:30 PM)

 

Triathlon 

Men’s: Adarsh M.S., Vishwanath Yadav (Time: 3:31 PM)

Women’s: Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan (Time: 7:01 PM)

 

Boxing 

Men’s 63.5 kg (Light welterweight) (Time: 5:00 PM)

Shiva Thapa

 

Squash (4:30 PM)

Women’s singles (Round of 64)

Anahat Singh vs Jada Ross  (Time:11:00 PM)

Men's Singles (Round of 64)

 Joe Chapman (British Virgin Islands) vs Abhay Singh  (Time: 11:45 PM)

 

Badminton (6:30 PM)

Mixed Team (Group Stage) - India vs Pakistan

