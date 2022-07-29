CWG 2022: Check Out India's Schedule On Day 1, Indian Women's Cricket Team To Make Debut

Following the glittering opening ceremony, the Indian contingent is all set for action on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India women's cricket team is set to make their debut and will start their campaign against gold medal favourites Australia in a Group A match at Edgbaston. The women's hockey team will begin their campaign against minnows Ghana. Here's the entire schedule of Indian athletes in action on Day 1 of CWG 2022.

India's fulls schedule on Day 1

Lawn Bowl

Women’s Singles Round 1

Dee Hogan (Scotland) vs Tania Choudhury (1:00 PM)

Tania Choudhury vs Daphne Arthur Almond (Falkland Island) (4:00 PM)

Men’s Triples Round 1

India vs New Zealand (1:00 PM)

India vs Scotland (4:00 PM)

Men’s Pair Round 1

India vs Malaysia (Time: 7.30PM)

India vs Falkland Islands (Time:10:30 PM)

Women’s Four Round 1

India vs England (Time: 7.30 PM)

India vs Cook Islands (Time:10:30 PM)

Table Tennis

Men’s Team Qualifiers

India vs Barbados (Time: 4:30 PM)

India vs Singapore (Time: 11:00 PM)

Women’s Team Qualifiers

India vs South Africa (Time:2:00 PM)

India vs Fiji (Time: 8:30 PM)

Cycling

Men’s Team Pursuit 4000M Qualification (Time:3:25 PM)

Vishvajeet Singh, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Shivappa Kengalugutti, Anantha Narayanan, Dinesh Kumar

Men’s Team Pursuit Final (if Qualified) (Time: 9:50 PM )

Men’s Team Sprint Qualification (Time: 4:46 PM)

Y Rojit Singh, L Ronaldo Singh, E David Beckham, Esow Alben

Men’s Team Sprint Final (if Qualified) (Time:10:33 PM)

Women’s Team Sprint Qualification (Time: 4:12 PM)

Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe

Women’s Team Sprint Final (if Qualified) (Time:10:25 PM)

Swimming

Kushagra Rawat: 400m freestyle (Time: 2:41 PM)

Srihari Nataraj : 100m backstroke (Time: 4:26 PM)

Ashish Kumar: 100m backstroke S9 (Time:4:26 PM)

Sajan Prakash: 50m butterfly (Time: 4:03 PM)

Gymnastics

Men’s Individual and Team Qualifying Subdivision 2 (Time: 4:30 PM)

Yogeshwar Singh, Satyajit Mondal, Saif Sadik Tamboli

Cricket

Group Stage: India Women vs Australia Women (Time: 3:30 PM)

Women's Hockey

Group Stage: India vs Ghana (Time: 6:30 PM)

Triathlon

Men’s: Adarsh M.S., Vishwanath Yadav (Time: 3:31 PM)

Women’s: Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan (Time: 7:01 PM)

Boxing

Men’s 63.5 kg (Light welterweight) (Time: 5:00 PM)

Shiva Thapa

Squash (4:30 PM)

Women’s singles (Round of 64)

Anahat Singh vs Jada Ross (Time:11:00 PM)

Men's Singles (Round of 64)

Joe Chapman (British Virgin Islands) vs Abhay Singh (Time: 11:45 PM)

Badminton (6:30 PM)

Mixed Team (Group Stage) - India vs Pakistan