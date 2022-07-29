CWG 2022: Check Out India's Schedule On Day 1, Indian Women's Cricket Team To Make Debut

Quick links:
Image: BCCI Women/Twitter/Hockeyindia.org
Following the glittering opening ceremony, the Indian contingent is all set for action on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India women's cricket team is set to make their debut and will start their campaign against gold medal favourites Australia in a Group A match at Edgbaston. The women's hockey team will begin their campaign against minnows Ghana. Here's the entire schedule of Indian athletes in action on Day 1 of CWG 2022.
Lawn Bowl
Women’s Singles Round 1
Dee Hogan (Scotland) vs Tania Choudhury (1:00 PM)
Tania Choudhury vs Daphne Arthur Almond (Falkland Island) (4:00 PM)
Men’s Triples Round 1
India vs New Zealand (1:00 PM)
India vs Scotland (4:00 PM)
Men’s Pair Round 1
India vs Malaysia (Time: 7.30PM)
India vs Falkland Islands (Time:10:30 PM)
Women’s Four Round 1
India vs England (Time: 7.30 PM)
India vs Cook Islands (Time:10:30 PM)
Table Tennis
Men’s Team Qualifiers
India vs Barbados (Time: 4:30 PM)
India vs Singapore (Time: 11:00 PM)
Women’s Team Qualifiers
India vs South Africa (Time:2:00 PM)
India vs Fiji (Time: 8:30 PM)
Cycling
Men’s Team Pursuit 4000M Qualification (Time:3:25 PM)
Vishvajeet Singh, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Shivappa Kengalugutti, Anantha Narayanan, Dinesh Kumar
Men’s Team Pursuit Final (if Qualified) (Time: 9:50 PM )
Men’s Team Sprint Qualification (Time: 4:46 PM)
Y Rojit Singh, L Ronaldo Singh, E David Beckham, Esow Alben
Men’s Team Sprint Final (if Qualified) (Time:10:33 PM)
Women’s Team Sprint Qualification (Time: 4:12 PM)
Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe
Women’s Team Sprint Final (if Qualified) (Time:10:25 PM)
Swimming
Kushagra Rawat: 400m freestyle (Time: 2:41 PM)
Srihari Nataraj : 100m backstroke (Time: 4:26 PM)
Ashish Kumar: 100m backstroke S9 (Time:4:26 PM)
Sajan Prakash: 50m butterfly (Time: 4:03 PM)
Gymnastics
Men’s Individual and Team Qualifying Subdivision 2 (Time: 4:30 PM)
Yogeshwar Singh, Satyajit Mondal, Saif Sadik Tamboli
Cricket
Group Stage: India Women vs Australia Women (Time: 3:30 PM)
Women's Hockey
Group Stage: India vs Ghana (Time: 6:30 PM)
Triathlon
Men’s: Adarsh M.S., Vishwanath Yadav (Time: 3:31 PM)
Women’s: Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan (Time: 7:01 PM)
Boxing
Men’s 63.5 kg (Light welterweight) (Time: 5:00 PM)
Shiva Thapa
Squash (4:30 PM)
Women’s singles (Round of 64)
Anahat Singh vs Jada Ross (Time:11:00 PM)
Men's Singles (Round of 64)
Joe Chapman (British Virgin Islands) vs Abhay Singh (Time: 11:45 PM)
Badminton (6:30 PM)
Mixed Team (Group Stage) - India vs Pakistan