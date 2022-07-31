CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Happy To Win Gold For India, 'not Satisfied' With Performance

19-year-old weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga made India proud by winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, July 31. He won the gold with a stunning lift of 300 kgs (140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean & jerk). Despite winning the gold, Jeremy revealed he had mixed emotions about his performance, thereby highlighting the standards and expectations the 19-year-old from Mizoram has set for himself.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga reveals mixed reactions to winning gold

While speaking to ANI after winning the gold medal in the 67kg weightlifting category, Jeremy Lalrinnunga said, "I am happy after winning the gold medal but not satisfied with my performance. I was expecting to perform better but winning gold for the country is a proud moment."

As for the struggles he faced during the event, Lalrinnnunga added, "The snatch went very well but during the warming up for the clean & jerk, my front and inner thighs began to cramp. As a result, I was also unable to walk and the warming up also was not ideal."

Lalrinnunga then added in the interview that he had told his coach to reduce the weight because of his struggles with cramps.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold with stunning attempt

Despite having revealed mixed reactions about his performances, no competitor came close to even matching the standards set by Jeremy Lalrinnunga. The 19-year-old began the competition by lifting a weight of 136kg in his first snatch attempt before smashing the Commonwealth Games record with a staggering lift of 140kg in his second attempt.

While he also attempted to lift a weight of 143kg in his final attempt, he could not manage to do so. When it came to the snatch, his closest competitor was Edidiong Joseph Umoafia of Nigeria. Umoafia lifted 130kg in the snatch. As for the clean & jerk, Lalrinnunga lifted 156kg in his first attempt before lifting 160kg in his second. As for his third and final attempt, he failed to lift 165kg and was hit on his elbow.