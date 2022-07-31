CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins Gold In 67kg Weightlifting; Sets New Games Record

India added yet another medal to its kitty after Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold medal in men's 67kg weightlifting after lifting a total weight of 300kg. Earlier on Saturday, India had won four medals in weightlifting, with Mirabai Chanu retaining her Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Sanket Sargar was the first Indian to win a medal in Birmingham, bagging a silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event. Gururaja Poojary secured bronze in the 61kg category, while Bindyarani Devi capped off the day with a silver medal in the 55 kg category.

CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins Gold

Jeremy started the snatch event by lifting 136kg in his first attempt, the highest on the list of participants. The Indian smashed the Commonwealth Games record in his second attempt with a lift of 140kg. The third attempt saw the 19-year-old going for a 143kg lift, however, he failed to make the attempt count.

The nearest competitor for Jeremy in the snatch event was Vaipava Nevo Ioane of Samoa with a snatch attempt of 127kg. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia of Nigeria was third with 130kg in the snatch event

In the clean and jerk category, Jeremy listed 160kg as his first attempt, however, he went on to lift 154kg in his first attempt but fell in pain straightaway and had to be helped out by the support staff.

The second attempt saw Jeremy clearing the 160kg mark but still struggling again. In the last attempt, the Indian went for 165 kg but was unable to land the attempt, only to hit on the elbow. With Samoan lifter failing to lift his third attempt, India were confirmed of their second gold medal.