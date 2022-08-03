Last Updated:

CWG 2022: Judoka Tulika Maan Wins Silver Medal In Women's +78kg; India's Tally Rises To 16

CWG 2022: Tulika Maan won the silver medal in the women's 78kg category after losing to Scotland's Sarah Adlington, who performed an 'Ippon' to bring her down.

Vishal Tiwari
Judoka Tulika Maan has provided India with another medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Maan won the silver medal in the Women's +78kg category after losing to Scotland's Sarah Adlington, who performed an 'Ippon' to bring her down. The 21-year-old had reached the final in style after beating Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand within three minutes in her semifinal game. 

CWG 2022: Tulika Maan wins silver medal

This is India's third medal in judo. Earlier, Vijay Kumar and Sushila Devi Likmabam had won India's first two medals in judo. While Vijay won bronze in the Men's 60kg category, Sushila won silver in the Women's 48kg category. 

As far as India's overall medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games is concerned, a total of 16 medals have been won so far with the highest number of medals coming in the weightlifting discipline. 

  • Sanket Sargar - Silver (Weightlifting, Men's 55kg)
  • Gururaja Poojary - Bronze (Weightlifting, Men's 61kg)
  • Mirabai Chanu - Gold (Weightlifting, Women's 49kg)
  • Bindyarani Devi - Silver (Weightlifting, Women's 55kg)
  • Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Gold (Weightlifting, Men's 67kg)
  • Achinta Sheuli - Gold (Weightlifting, Men's 73kg)
  • Vijay Kumar - Bronze (Judo, Men's 60kg)
  • Judoka Shushila - Silver (Judo, Women's 48kg)
  • Harjinder Kaur - Bronze (Weightlifting, Women's 71kg)
  • Women's Lawn Bowls Team - Gold
  • Vikas Thakur - Silver (Weightlifting, Men's 96kg)
  • Men's Table Tennis Team - Gold
  • Mixed Badminton Team - Silver
  • Lovepreet Singh - Bronze - (Weightlifting, Men's 109kg)
  • Saurav Ghosal - Bronze - (Squash, Men's Singles)
  • Tulika Maan - Silver - (Judo, Women's +78kg)

