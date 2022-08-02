CWG 2022: Know The Fab Four Who Led India To Its First-ever Medal In Lawn Bowls

Team India earned their fourth gold medal at the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after the India women’s Fours Lawn Bowls team earned a victory over South Africa in the summit clash. During the gold medal match for the Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls event, India defeated the defending champions, South Africa, by 17-10 and scripted history by winning the first-ever medal for the country in the event at the Commonwealth Games. Players Lovely Chhoubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey brought glory to the nation in a sport, that is relatively unknown to many.

Having said that, here are all some interesting details you need to know about India’s Fab Four that won the country's first-ever gold medal in Lawn Bowls.

Lovely Choubey

Lovely is a 42-year-old Lawn Bowls player, who hails from Ranchi in the Indian state of Jharkhand. It is pertinent to mention that Lovely’s father is a former Coal India employee, while her mother is a housewife. She currently serves in the Department of Police, State Government of Jharkhand and earned a gold medal in the Lawn Bowls nationals in 2008, which was her first major medal.

She previously participated in the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and finished 5th during the Goldcoast 2018 CWG. She is also one of the oldest members of the women’s Fours Lawn Bowls squad that won the gold medal on Tuesday.

Pinki

India’s 42-year-old Lawn Bowls player Pinki hails from the Indian capital city of Delhi, where she was born in a middle-class family. After completing her graduation from the Kamala Nehru College, Pinki went on to pursue a sports degree from Delhi University, before completing her sports diploma from SAI Patiala. She works as a physical education teacher in Delhi Public School RK Puram, where she was introduced to the sport of Lawn Bowls.

She participated in her first lawn bowl nationals back in 2007 and went to finish 4th in the sport during the New Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games. She won a gold medal in the women’s triples lawn bowl event at the Asia Championship in 2017. She also participated in the CWG 2014 and 2018.

Nayanmoni Saika

Nayanmoni Saika is a 33-year-old Lawn Bowl player from India, who was born in Golaghat Assam on September 21, 1988. Saika’s father is a farmer, while her mother is a housewife. However, Saika has been passionate about sports since an early age and started her career in 2008 as a weightlifter.

After a leg injury led to a depreciation in her performance, Saika chose to play lawn bowls, which went on to become her passion. She has been employed at the Assam Forest Department since 2011 and has earned many medals previously. She notably won the gold medal in the Women’s Triples event at 12th Asian Championship 2017, Delhi.

Rupa Rani Tirkey

Thirty-Four-year-old Rupa Rani Tirkey hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand. She is currently serving the Department of Sports, State Government of Jharkhand as the District Sports Officer and has also represented India at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, 2014, and 2019. While her best result at the coveted quadrennial event came on Tuesday in form of a gold medal in the Women’s Fours event, she finished 4th in 2010, and 5th in 2018.

She won the gold medal and bronze medal for India in the Women’s Triples & Fours respectively, at Asia Pacific Bowls Championship 2009. She also claimed a bronze medal in the Women’s Triples event during the Asia Pacific Bowls Championship 2019, Gold Coast.

