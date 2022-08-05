CWG 2022: Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar Dedicates Historic Silver Win To His Father

After Murali Sreeshankar won a historic silver medal in the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday, the long jumper said that he is happy to win the silver for the country and would like to dedicate the silver medal to his father and the Sports Ministry.

Speaking to ANI after his historic victory at CWG 2022, Murali Sreeshankar said, "Very happy to be honest. I have been waiting for this for a very long time. I desperately wanted a medal here... I knew that a good jump will fetch me a medal here." On his performance, he said, "I knew that a good jump will fetch me a medal here. I wanted to do my Personal Best here but unfortunately, the conditions were not quite favourable. It was windy and cold and the main challenge was to overcome these conditions. After the first round, I got a good rhythm. Happy with the silver medal. Even though a bit disappointed that I could not win the gold. I am happy to win a silver for the country." Adding further he said, "I would like to dedicate this medal to all those who stood by me including my father, our Sports Ministry." He also lauded the performance of the Indian athletes and said, "The standard of the Indian athletes is really going very high. I am happy to contribute my part to those standards."

Murali Sreeshankar wins silver

Late in the night on Thursday, Murali Sreeshankar delighted Indians back home by winning the silver medal in the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Sreeshankar, who won India's first medal in the men's long jump event, recorded a staggering distance of 8.08m. As a result of Sreeshankar's latest triumph, India's medal tally has increased to 19 (five gold).

The 23-year-old Murali Sreeshankar soared to 8.08m in his fifth attempt to finish second behind Laquan Nairn of Bahamas in a nerve-racking men's long jump final. Nairn also had the best jump of 8.08m but his second best of 7.98m was better than the 7.84m of Sreeshankar, which helped him win the gold. Notably, as per the long jump rules, if two jumpers are tied on the same distance, the one who has a better second-best effort will be ranked ahead.