CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh Wins Bronze In 109kg Weightlifting; India's Tally Rises To 14

Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh on Wednesday secured another medal for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Lovepreet won the bronze medal in the Men's 109kg Final after lifting a total weight of 355kg (163kg in snatch, 192kg in clean & jerk). Lovepreet is the ninth weightlifter from India to win a medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Lovepreet started the event by lifting 157kg in his first snatch attempt. He improved his performance in his remaining two snatch attempts by lifting 161kg and 163kg, respectively. This put Lovepreet in second place on the leaderboard after the end of the snatch round. Lovepreet lifted 185kg in his first clean & jerk attempt. He then lifted 189kg and 192kg in his second and third C&J attempts to take his total to 355kg.

Meanwhile, Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu of Cameroon won the gold medal as he lifted a total weight of 361kg (160kg in snatch, 201kg in clean & jerk). Samoa's Jack Hitila Opeloge won the silver medal as he lifted a combined weight of 358kg (164kg in snatch, 194kg in clean & jerk).

India at CWG 2022

As far as India's overall medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games is concerned, a total of 14 medals have so far with the highest number of medals coming in the weightlifting discipline.

Sanket Sargar - Silver (Weightlifting, Men's 55kg)

Gururaja Poojary - Bronze (Weightlifting, Men's 61kg)

Mirabai Chanu - Gold (Weightlifting, Women's 49kg)

Bindyarani Devi - Silver (Weightlifting, Women's 55kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Gold (Weightlifting, Men's 67kg)

Achinta Sheuli - Gold (Weightlifting, Men's 73kg)

Vijay Kumar - Bronze (Judo, Men's 60kg)

Judoka Shushila - Silver (Judo, Women's 48kg)

Harjinder Kaur - Bronze (Weightlifting, Women's 71kg)

Women's Lawn Bowls Team - Gold

Vikas Thakur - Silver

Men's Table Tennis Team - Gold

Mixed Badminton Team - Silver

Lovepreet Singh - Bronze - Men's 109kg

Image: Twitter