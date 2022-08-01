CWG 2022: Malaysian Coach Gives Own Shoes To Opponent After His Pair Was Damaged; Watch

For any athlete winning matches is the most important thing during sporting events but besides victory, there is one more thing which is an important part of sports-- sportsmanship.

During the CWG 2022 mixed team Badminton match between Malaysia and Jamaica, a moment of sportsmanship was witnessed involving Malaysia's coach and the Jamaican badminton player.

During the Malaysia vs Jamaica match at the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022), Jamaican badminton player Samuel Rickets had to stop playing midway after his pair of shoes was damaged during the singles match against Ng Tze Yong. Since Rickets did not have a spare pair, Malaysia's badminton coach Hendrawan gave his shoes to him which fitted perfectly. Hendrawan sat on the sidelines for the rest of the match without his shoes. Rickets continued playing in them even in the doubles match later in the day. The video of the same has gone viral. Malaysia's badminton team routed Jamaica 5-0 in Group D and will face Sri Lanka in the quarterfinals.

India's campaign at Commonwealth Games 2022 so far

Following the two gold medals on Sunday, India has now climbed to the sixth position on the Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally. Jeremy clinched the gold medal in weightlifting followed by Achinta Sheuli who lifted a total of 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the second gold on Sunday. The double gold medal effort comes, in less than 24 hours from Mirabai Chanu's historic CWG gold. Sanket Sargar was the first Indian to win a medal in Birmingham, bagging a silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event. Gururaja Poojary secured bronze in the 61kg category, while Bindyarani Devi capped off the day with a silver medal in the 55 kg category.

Looking at the overall tally, Australia is currently leading the medals tally with 52 medals which include 22 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze. England is in second place with 34 medals in total which include 11 gold, 16 silver and 7 Bronze. New Zealand has slipped to the third spot with 19 medals which include 10 Gold, 5 Silver and 4 Bronze.