CWG 2022: Mamata Banerjee Lauds Achinta Sheuli On His Gold-medal Feat, Labels It As A 'proud Moment'

Debutant Achinta Sheuli heaved 313 kg (143 kg+170 kg) to grab the third gold for the country on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
Achinta Sheuli

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated weightlifter Achinta Sheuli on his success at the Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Debutant Sheuli heaved 313 kg (143 kg+170 kg) to grab the third gold for the country on Sunday.

Banerjee said that the feat of the weightlifter from Bengal’s Howrah district will inspire countless countrymen.

“Truly a proud moment for all of us as the young #AchintaSheuli from West Bengal wins the third gold medal at CWG, 2022. Heartfelt congratulations to him,” Banerjee tweeted.

“Your success will serve as an inspiration to countless others in the country. All the best for your future endeavours!” she added.

The 20-year-old former tailor from Howrah took lead from the snatch category itself, lifting 143kg. 

