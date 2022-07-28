Commonwealth Games: Manpreet Singh To Be India's 2nd Flagbearer At CWG Opening Ceremony

Indian Men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh alongside double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The decision by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to name Manpreet Singh as the second flag bearer came after the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee said that two Flagbearers one male and one female must be named by each nation for the Opening Ceremony. Earlier Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was set to become the country's flag bearer at CWG 2022 only to be ruled out by an injury.

CWG 2022: Manpreet Singh to be India's flag bearer

According to an ANI report the four-member committee, comprising IOA Acting President Anil Khanna, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, IOA Treasurer Anandeshwar Panday, and Team India Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari, who named PV Sindhu as the first Flagbearer also names Singh as the flag bearer. The four-member committee had initially shortlisted Singh alongside boxer Amit Panghal and paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal before Khanna and Mehta chose Singh for the honour.

Speaking about the selection IOA Acting President Anil Khanna: "Manpreet Singh ended Indian hockey's 41-year Olympic medal drought with a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year. He is one of the finest athletes to have ever represented India on the international stage. We are delighted to name him and Sindhu as the two Flagbearers who will lead the Indian contingent out at the Parade of Nations tomorrow during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."

India at CWG 2022

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced a 322-strong Indian squad including 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff, for the Birmingham Commonwealth (CWG) Games 2022. The event is scheduled to start on July 28, 2022, and the Indian contingent will look to better its Gold Coast 2018 CWG performance, where it finished third behind traditional powerhouses Australia and England.

Team India will be taking part in 15 sporting disciplines as well as four disciplines in the Para Sports category. All the eyes will be on Boxing, Badminton, Hockey, Weightlifting, Women’s Cricket (making its debut at the CWG) and Wrestling where India are expected to bag the most number of medals. With Neeraj Chopra ruled out due to injury the other players who are favourites to win the medals are Olympic medallists P.V Sindhu in Badminton, Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting, Lovlina Borgohain in Boxing, Bajrang Punia & Ravi Kumar Dahiya in wrestling.