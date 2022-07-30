Last Updated:

CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu Wins First Gold Medal For India, Creates New Commonwealth Record

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has once again scripted history by winning the first gold for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
CWG 2022, Mirabai Chanu, India gold medal CWG, Commonwealth Games 2022, Mirabai Chanu record, Birmingham Games

Image: Twitter/SAI_Media


Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has once again scripted history by winning the first gold for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The athlete won the gold medal in the Women's 49kg category as she lifted a combined weight of 201kg (88kg in snatch, 113kg in clean & jerk). In the process, Chanu also created a new Commonwealth Games record and also broke the national record. 

Chanu, who had won a gold medal in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, started the event by lifting 84kg in her first snatch attempt. She broke her personal record in her second snatch attempt as she lifted 88kg. Chanu's third snatch attempt ended in a foul but her first two tries were enough to catapult her to the first position in the leaderboard. 

READ | President Murmu, Anurag Thakur hail Sanket Sargar for CWG silver; 'India proud of you'

Chanu lifted 109kg in her first clean & jerk attempt before creating the games record by lifting 113kg in her second C&J attempt. Meanwhile, Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius won the silver medal as she lifted a total weight of 172kg. Canada's Hannah Kaminski won the bronze medal thanks to her combined effort of 171kg.

READ | PM Modi 'overjoyed' as Gururaja Poojary wins bronze at CWG in men's 61kg weightlifting
READ | Sanket Sargar wins silver at CWG: Sehwag, Shami, others shower praises; 'proud of you'
READ | Gururaja Poojary on bronze medal at CWG 2022: 'It was my dream to see tricolour fly high'
COMMENT