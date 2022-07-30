CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu Wins First Gold Medal For India, Creates New Commonwealth Record

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has once again scripted history by winning the first gold for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The athlete won the gold medal in the Women's 49kg category as she lifted a combined weight of 201kg (88kg in snatch, 113kg in clean & jerk). In the process, Chanu also created a new Commonwealth Games record and also broke the national record.

MIRABAI WINS GOLD 🥇@mirabai_chanu wins 1️⃣st Gold & 3️⃣rd Medal for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 🤩🤩 & her 3rd consecutive medal at CWG: 2 🥇1 🥈



The Confident Mira lifted a total of 201 Kg (GR) in the Women's 49kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at #B2022



Snatch- 88kg (GR)

Clean & Jerk- 113kg (GR)

1/1 pic.twitter.com/kI56gxxIqg — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

Chanu, who had won a gold medal in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, started the event by lifting 84kg in her first snatch attempt. She broke her personal record in her second snatch attempt as she lifted 88kg. Chanu's third snatch attempt ended in a foul but her first two tries were enough to catapult her to the first position in the leaderboard.

Chanu lifted 109kg in her first clean & jerk attempt before creating the games record by lifting 113kg in her second C&J attempt. Meanwhile, Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius won the silver medal as she lifted a total weight of 172kg. Canada's Hannah Kaminski won the bronze medal thanks to her combined effort of 171kg.