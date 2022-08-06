CWG 2022: PM Modi Applauds Indian Wrestlers' Dazzling Display At Commonwealth Games

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praise on the wrestling contingent for bringing back-to-back medals for the country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. PM Modi turned to his official Twitter handle to wish Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen and Pooja Gehlot for winning gold and bronze medals, respectively. While Phogat, Naveen and Dahiya won a gold medal, Gehlot brought a bronze medal in the Women's 50kg category.

PM Modi praises Indian wrestlers

"He played like a champion and brings immense pride for our nation. Congratulations to the phenomenal @ravidahiya60 for winning a Gold at the Birmingham CWG. His success proves that no dream is too big if one is passionate and dedicated. #Cheer4India," PM Modi tweeted.

"Congratulations to Pooja Gehlot on winning a Bronze medal in wrestling. She bravely fought throughout and demonstrated exceptional technical superiority through the games. All the best to her for her upcoming endeavours. #Cheer4India," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Indian wrestling contingent has won a total of 10 medals for the country so far at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik, Divya Kakran, and Mohit Grewal won medals in wrestling for India on Day 8 of the multi-nation event, while Pooja Gehlot, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, and Naveen won medals on Day 9.

India at CWG 2022

The Indian contingent has won a total of 34 medals so far with the most number of medals coming in weightlifting and wrestling events. India are currently ranked fifth in the overall medals tally with 12 gold, 11 silver, and 11 bronze medals. India won two medals in athletics on Saturday courtesy of brilliant performances from Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Salbe.

Image: PIB/AllIndiaSports/twitter