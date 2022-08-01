CWG 2022: PM Modi Congratulates Achinta Sheuli, Says 'hope He Gets Time To Watch Film Now'

Achinta Sheuli extended India's golden run at the Commonwealth Games 2022 clinching the top honours in the men's 73kg weightlifting category on Sunday. The Indian lifter lifted a total of 313kg (143kg snatch + 170kg clean and jerk) to add yet another medal to India's kitty after Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold in men's 67kg event only hours ago. Wishes started to pour in for

Achinta Sheuli following his exploits at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

CWG 2022: PM Modi shares special message for Achinta Sheuli

As the entire nation celebrated Sheuli's unprecedented success at the CWG 2022, PM Modi praised the Indian weightlifter for his flawless efforts in Birmingham. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, while congratulating Achinta Sheuli, said, "Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

The tweet further said, "Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won."

Newly elected President of India Draupadi Murmu which congratulating Sheuli wrote, "Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolor fly high at the #CommonwealthGames. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!

Indian Army, in their congratulatory message for Achinta Sheuli, wrote:

CWG 2022 India: Achinta Sheuli wins gold

Achinta Sheuli, who won silver in the junior World Championship, recorded three clean lifts of 137kg, 140kg and 143kg in the snatch section. His 143kg effort also helped him smash the Games record and improve his personal best. In the clean and jerk category, Sheuli started with a 166kg lift. He faltered in his second attempt, before lifting the same weight in the third attempt and create a new Games record in the total lift (313kg). The Indian lifter had to wait patiently towards the end to find out what medal he'd take home as the Malaysian attempted a 176kg lift in his last two attempts only to fail. With the gold from Sheuli, the Indian weightlifting contingent has bagged its sixth medal at the Games.