CWG 2022: PM Modi Congratulates Bindyarani Devi On Winning Silver, Lauds Her 'tenacity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bindyarani Devi after she became the fourth weightlifter to win a medal for India on Day 2 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. She clinched a silver medal in the women's 55kg weight category, only hours after star athlete Mirabai Chanu powered India to its very first gold medal in Birmingham.

In his congratulatory post on Twitter, PM Modi said that Bindyarani's accomplishment of winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is a 'manifestation of her tenacity'. Adding further, he said that her performance has made every Indian 'happy' and elated.

"Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours," wrote PM Modi.

Bindyarani Devi wins silver

After weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won silver in the women's 55 kg competition for India at CWG 2022 in Birmingham, she said that her performance in the event was her career-best.

Speaking to ANI after winning the silver medal, the Indian weightlifter said, "I am very happy with my performance. I am playing in the first games of my career and I am very happy that I won the silver medal in this... I’m very happy to get silver for the first time playing CWG 2022. Today was my life’s best performance… gold slipped out of my hand. When I was at the podium, I wasn’t at the centre, will do better next time."

On her future plans, she said, "My next targets are national games, World Championship, Asian Games and then the 2024 Paris Olympics. I’ll do better in them."

Notably, in the women's 55kg division, Bindyarani's first snatch attempt resulted in a successful lift of 81 kg. Bindyarani successfully lifted 84 kg on her second try without breaking a sweat. Her third try in the 86kg snatch in the final snatch category was also successful.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, she lifted 110kg in her first attempt. However, she failed to lift the 114 kg in her second attempt. She successfully lifted the weight on her last attempt in category 116kg to win India's silver medal and place fourth overall. With her last clean and jerk lift in the women's 55kg division, the Indian weightlifter made history by breaking the previous Commonwealth Games record.