CWG 2022: PM Modi Congratulates Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal On Winning Gold Each

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal for bringing laurels for the country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to heap praise on Nitu and Amit for winning gold medals for India in their respective weight classes. While Nitu clinched the top honour in the Women's Over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) category, Amit bagged the gold in the Men's Over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) event.

"Congratulations to Nitu Ghanghas for a hard earned and well deserved Gold medal in Boxing at CWG 2022. She has pursued sports diligently and with utmost passion. Her success is going to make Boxing more popular. My best wishes for her future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

"A prestigious addition to our medals tally thanks to the bright Amit Panghal. He is one of our most admired and skilled Boxers, who has shown topmost dexterity. I congratulate him for winning a Gold medal and wish him the very best for the future," PM Modi wrote.

Both Nitu and Amit prevailed by a score of 5-0 to take home the gold medals. Nitu and Amit defeated Demie-Jade Resztan and Kiaran Macdonald of England, respectively.

Nitu had stormed into the final of the Women's Over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) after defeating Canada's Priyanka Dhillon. Earlier, she beat Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in her quarterfinal match to advance to the semis. Amit, on the other hand, had defeated Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba 5-0 to enter the final of the Men's Over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) event. He beat Scotland's Lennon Mulligan 5-0 in his quarterfinal game and defeated Vanuatu's Namri Berri in the Round of 16.

Image: PTI/ANI/Twitter