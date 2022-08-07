CWG 2022: PM Modi Congratulates Indian Medal Winners For 'bringing Laurels To The Nation'

The Indian contingent has been receiving massive success at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, lauded the medal-winning efforts of several athletes after a string of podium finishes. He said wrestlers have been bringing laurels to India with their grit and commitment.

Taking to Twitter late last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated wrestler Naveen Kumar for winning a gold medal.

PM Modi said, “More glory thanks to our wrestlers. Congratulations to Naveen Kumar for winning a Gold medal. His remarkable confidence and excellent technique have been on full display. Best wishes for his upcoming endeavours.”

Meanwhile, tagging a video of Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot who got emotional after winning a bronze medal in the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling and apologised to the people, PM Modi said, “Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!”

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Rohit Tokas on winning the bronze medal in Boxing.

PM Modi said, “I congratulate Rohit Tokas on winning the Bronze medal in Boxing. His hard work and perseverance have given great results. I hope he attains even more success in the coming times."

Further lauding boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin for winning the bronze at the Games, PM Modi said he is an excellent boxer who has succeeded in many sporting events.

PM Modi said, “Powered by wonderful techniques and a spirit of resilience, this bright athlete wins a Bronze medal in the Men's 57kg event at Birmingham. Congrats to him. I wish him the very best.”

The Prime Minister also hailed the efforts of Pooja Sihag who won bronze in wrestling. He said that she has made a mark for herself as a talented wrestler. “She has overcome many challenges thanks to her never say die attitude. She has won a Bronze at the CWG 2022. Congratulations to her. I am confident she will keep making India proud in the times to come,” PM Modi said.

Lauding Deepak Nehra for winning a Bronze in Freestyle Wrestling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Another wrestler, another laurel for India! Glad that Deepak Nehra has won the Bronze medal in the CWG22 Freestyle Wrestling event. Deepak has displayed remarkable grit and commitment. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours.”

Congratulating Bhavina Patel for winning the gold medal in the women’s singles para Table Tennis, PM Modi tweeted, “The remarkable Bhavina Patel gives us one more occasion to be proud! She wins the prestigious Gold medal in Para Table Tennis, her first CWG medal. I hope her achievements motivate India's youth to pursue Table Tennis. I wish Bhavina the very best for her upcoming endeavours.”

Hailing the efforts of Sonal Patel who won a bronze in the para TT, Prime Minister Narendra Modi depicted that nothing is impossible.

“When talent, temperament and tenacity combine, nothing is impossible. Sonal Patel has shown this in letter and spirit by winning a Bronze medal in Para Table Tennis. Congratulations to her,” PM Modi said.

“I pray that she continues to distinguish herself in the coming times,” he added.