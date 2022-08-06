Last Updated:

CWG 2022: PM Modi Congratulates Indian Wrestlers For Spectacular Performance In Birmingham

CWG 2022: PM Narendra Modi was quick to congratulate the Indian wrestling continent for winning several medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday.

CWG 2022: Deepak Punia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to congratulate the Indian wrestling continent for winning several medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday. It was raining medals for India as they won five medals in quick succession. The day began with Anshu Malik winning a silver before Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia won a gold medal each.

CWG: PM Modi congratulates Indian wrestling contingent

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi congratulated Anshu Malik for winning the silver medal on her birthday. He added that Anshu's passion for the sport is likely to motivate several youngsters in the country. While Anshu was utterly dominant until the final, she could not replicate a similar level of performance against Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroyeto of Nigeria in the gold medal match.

On the other hand, defending champion Bajrang Punia not only dominated all his bouts until the final, but he also overpowered his Canadian opponent in the men's 65kg gold medal match. The 28-year-old beat Lachlan McNeil 9-2. Following Bajrang's victory, PM Modi took to Twitter and lauded the veteran wrestler by stating that his name is 'synonymous with consistency and excellence.' He concluded his remarks by also giving him his best wishes.

PM Modi was also quick to congratulate the other three wrestlers for winning medals for India in Birmingham.

Indian wrestlers dominated CWG 2022

Anshu Malik's silver and Bajrang Punia's gold medal was only the start of success on the night, as soon after, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia also won a gold medal match each. Sakshi beat Canada's Ana Godinez in the women's freestyle 62kg event by fall to win her first ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. On the other hand, Deepak defeated defending champion Muhammad Inam of Pakistan by a scoreline of 3-0, much to the delight of fans back home.

