CWG 2022: PM Modi Congratulates Saurav Ghosal & Tulika Maan For Medal-winning Performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to praise squash star Saurav Ghosal and Judo star Tulika Maan for winning the bronze and silver medals respectively at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Ghosal defeated England's James Willstrop 3-0 before Maan suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the gold medal match.

PM Modi congratulates Saurav Ghosal & Tulika Maan

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed how delighted he was to see Saurav Ghosal achieve new heights of success. He believes that the 35-year-old's bronze medal win at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 can help boost the popularity of squash amongst the youth of India.

It is a delight to see @SauravGhosal scaling new heights of success. The Bronze medal he’s won in Birmingham is a very special one. Congratulations to him. May his achievements help boost the popularity of squash among India’s youth. pic.twitter.com/uhCEv15AMs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2022

Soon after, PM Modi took to Twitter once again to congratulate Tulika Maan for winning the silver medal in Judo. He believes that the silver medal is yet another achievement in Maan's 'distinguished sporting career.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished his remarks by wishing Maan the very best for her future endeavours.

Tulika Maan shines at the Birmingham games! Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal in Judo. This medal is yet another accolade in her distinguished sporting career. Wishing her the very best for her upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/18AAHaMV0t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2022

Tulika Maan settles for silver after heartbreaking defeat

Indian judoka Tulika Maan gave her all but came up short against Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the final to settle for a silver medal in the women's 78kg category in the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Tulika, who won two fights earlier in the day to make it to the final, led for the majority of the bout before Adlington pulled off a decisive move, an Ippon, to win the gold.

Adlington had Tulika on the mat with a forceful throw and the Indian landed on her back, ending the contest with 30 seconds remaining. Silver was still a creditable performance from the 23-year-old from Delhi who gave India its third judo medal in the Birmingham Games.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Saurav Ghosal claimed India's first ever singles medal in squash -- a bronze -- at the Commonwealth Games. World No.15 Ghosal dominated the contest against England's James Willstrop from the beginning to the end, winning 11-6 11-1 11-4 in the bronze play-off.

It was Ghosal's second CWG medal, having won a mixed doubles silver with Dipika Pallikal in the 2018 Gold Coast edition. Ghosal, playing his fourth CWG, broke into tears after the play-off against the former world number one. The medal meant the world to him.

