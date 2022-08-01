Last Updated:

CWG 2022: PM Modi Congratulates Shushila Devi, Yadav As They Add To India's Medal Tally

PM Modi took to his official social media account on Monday to congratulate Shushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav for bringing more glory to the nation.

CWG 2022: PM Modi with Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle on Monday, August 1, to congratulate Shushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav for bringing more glory to the nation. Devi won the silver medal after a hard-fought defeat against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi, while Yadav won the bronze after a dominating win over Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus.

CWG 2022: PM Modi congratulates Devi and Yadav

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Monday, PM Modi congratulated Sushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav for making India proud by showcasing 'remarkable skill and resilience.' He concluded his post by wishing both stars the best of luck in their future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote,

CWG 2022: Devi & Yadav bring more glory for India

Indian judokas Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav signed off with a silver and a bronze medal in women's 48kg and men's 60kg respectively at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

The 27-year-old Shushila fought hard before losing the final via 'Waza-Ari' in the 4.25-minute final against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi, while Yadav dished out a dominating show to take down Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus with an 'Ippon' in the bronze medal match.

Ippon is a move in which a contestant throws their opponent to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on their back. An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilises their opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds, or when an opponent gives up.

For Shushila, it was her second silver medal at the showpiece event. She had finished runners-up at the 2014 Glasgow games as well. A sub-inspector with Manipur Police, Shushila had progressed to the final, beating Priscilla Morand of Mauritius. The 26-year-old Yadav, on the other hand, produced a superlative performance as he pounced on the mistake of his opponent and pinned him down for 10 seconds to end the contest in just 58 seconds.

Yadav, who won the Commonwealth Championships in 2018 and 2019, had lost to Joshua Katz of Australia in the quarterfinal but he produced a superb performance in 60kg repechage to advance to the bronze medal match with a win by 'Waza Ari' over Dylon Munro of Scotland. A 'waza-ari' is awarded after a player throws his opponent with control and accuracy, but not to the extent of an ippon.

