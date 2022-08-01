CWG 2022: PM Modi Congratulates Shushila Devi, Yadav As They Add To India's Medal Tally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle on Monday, August 1, to congratulate Shushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav for bringing more glory to the nation. Devi won the silver medal after a hard-fought defeat against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi, while Yadav won the bronze after a dominating win over Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus.

CWG 2022: PM Modi congratulates Devi and Yadav

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Monday, PM Modi congratulated Sushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav for making India proud by showcasing 'remarkable skill and resilience.' He concluded his post by wishing both stars the best of luck in their future endeavours.

Elated by the exceptional performance by Shushila Devi Likmabam. Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal. She has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience. Best wishes for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/fZ5t49WjKV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022

Vijay Kumar Yadav has won a Bronze medal in Judo at the CWG and made the nation proud. His success augurs well for the future of sports in India. May he continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/NkY2HkvKwR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote,

Kudos to Shushila Devi for the Silver medal in Judo Women’s 48KG category at the Common Wealth Games. Proud moment for the entire nation. My best wishes for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/kYE95oQ8Ad — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2022

जूडो में भी भारतीय दल का शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी है।



विजय कुमार यादव ने पुरुषों की 60 किग्रा प्रतिस्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीत कर पूरे देश का मान बढ़ाया है, उन्हें बहुत-बहुत बधाई देता हूँ।



समस्त देशवासी आपकी इस उपलब्धि पर हर्षित हैं। pic.twitter.com/3KL6JE0PxO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2022

I am happy to note that we have done well in Judo at CWG2022. While Shushila Devi has won a silver, Vijay Kumar Yadav has added to the tally with a bronze, his first medal at CWG, with a 10-0 win over Cyprus' Petros C. I congratulate both of them!! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/vyKIpgtU0U — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2022

CWG 2022: Devi & Yadav bring more glory for India

Indian judokas Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav signed off with a silver and a bronze medal in women's 48kg and men's 60kg respectively at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

The 27-year-old Shushila fought hard before losing the final via 'Waza-Ari' in the 4.25-minute final against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi, while Yadav dished out a dominating show to take down Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus with an 'Ippon' in the bronze medal match.

Ippon is a move in which a contestant throws their opponent to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on their back. An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilises their opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds, or when an opponent gives up.

For Shushila, it was her second silver medal at the showpiece event. She had finished runners-up at the 2014 Glasgow games as well. A sub-inspector with Manipur Police, Shushila had progressed to the final, beating Priscilla Morand of Mauritius. The 26-year-old Yadav, on the other hand, produced a superlative performance as he pounced on the mistake of his opponent and pinned him down for 10 seconds to end the contest in just 58 seconds.

Yadav, who won the Commonwealth Championships in 2018 and 2019, had lost to Joshua Katz of Australia in the quarterfinal but he produced a superb performance in 60kg repechage to advance to the bronze medal match with a win by 'Waza Ari' over Dylon Munro of Scotland. A 'waza-ari' is awarded after a player throws his opponent with control and accuracy, but not to the extent of an ippon.

(Inputs from PTI)