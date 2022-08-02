CWG 2022: PM Modi Lauds Indian Women's Lawn Bowls Team For Winning Historic Gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Tuesday to praise the Indian women's lawn bowls team, who bagged a historic gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki Singh (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

PM Modi congratulates Indian lawn bowls team

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote that it was a historic win for India in Birmingham. He highlighted how proud the country was of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the all-important gold medal in their maiden Lawn Bowls women's fours finals appearance. This was the Indian contingent's fourth gold medal (tenth overall) in CWG 2022 and first outside weightlifting.

Historic win in Birmingham! India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls. The team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls. pic.twitter.com/RvuoGqpQET — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra posted two Tweets, stating that India's gold medal would motivate him to learn more about the sport of Lawn Bowls.

CWG 2022: India defeat SA 17-10 in Lawn Bowls finals

The Indian team led 8-2 at one stage but the South African team, comprising of Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip), made it 8-8 to spice up the contest. However, the Indians managed to keep their nerves to pull away in the last three rounds and go on to win the contest by 17-10.

(Inputs from PTI)