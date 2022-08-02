Last Updated:

CWG 2022: PM Modi Lauds Indian Women's Lawn Bowls Team For Winning Historic Gold

PM Modi took to social media on Tuesday to praise the Indian women's lawn bowls team, who bagged a historic gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
CWG 2022: PM Modi on Indian Lawn Bowls team

Image: ANI, PIB


Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Tuesday to praise the Indian women's lawn bowls team, who bagged a historic gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki Singh (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

PM Modi congratulates Indian lawn bowls team

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote that it was a historic win for India in Birmingham. He highlighted how proud the country was of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the all-important gold medal in their maiden Lawn Bowls women's fours finals appearance. This was the Indian contingent's fourth gold medal (tenth overall) in CWG 2022 and first outside weightlifting.

Meanwhile, billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra posted two Tweets, stating that India's gold medal would motivate him to learn more about the sport of Lawn Bowls.

CWG 2022: India defeat SA 17-10 in Lawn Bowls finals

The Indian team led 8-2 at one stage but the South African team, comprising of Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip), made it 8-8 to spice up the contest. However, the Indians managed to keep their nerves to pull away in the last three rounds and go on to win the contest by 17-10.

READ | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann awards Rs 40 lakh to Harjinder Kaur for winning bronze at CWG

 

(Inputs from PTI)

READ | CWG 2022: Srihari Nataraj registers best Indian time in 200m backstroke, but fails to enter final
READ | CWG: Long jumpers Sreeshankar, Yahiya and shot putter Kaur qualify for final; Dutee exits
READ | WATCH: Indian women's fours team celebrates historic gold medal win in Lawn Bowls at CWG
COMMENT