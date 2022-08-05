CWG 2022: PM Modi, Pres Murmu Laud Sudhir & Sreeshankar For Bringing Home Medals For India

It was a historic day for the Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2022 thanks to historic gold and silver medals from para athlete Sudhir and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar. Sudhir achieved the gold medal by lifting 212kg and breaking the Games record. Sreeshankar on the other hand secured the silver medal by jumping the best distance of 8.08m in the men's long jump final. PM Modi and president Droupadi Murmu sent congratulatory messages to both athletes for their achievement

CWG 2022: PM Modi praises para powerlifter Sudhir for his dedication

Sudhir's gold medal was India’s first-ever para-powerlifting gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. By winning the gold the 27-year-old opened India's para sports medal account in the ongoing Birmingham Games. Praising Sudhir for his effort PM Modi wrote, " A great start to the CWG 2022 para-sports medal count by Sudhir! He wins a prestigious Gold and shows yet again his dedication and determination. He has been consistently performing well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours."

President Droupadi Murmu in his congratulatory message wrote, "Congratulations to Sudhir for his historic feat in winning gold in para-powerlifting in #CommonwealthGames. Your spirited performance and dedication has brought you the medal and glory for India. May you shine in your future endeavours."

Commonwealth Games 2022: PM Modi lauds Sreeshankar's silver medal feat

Sreeshankar on Friday secured India's 2nd men’s long jump CWG medal in athletics and the first silver in the event. Suresh Babu had won bronze at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton. Congratulating the athlete from Kerala on his success, PM Modi wrote, @M. Sreeshankar's Silver medal at the CWG is a special one. It is after decades that India has won a medal in Men’s long jump at the CWG. His performance augurs well for the future of Indian athletics. Congratulations to him. May he keep excelling in the times to come."

President Droupadi Murmu in her message for Sreeshankar called his feat an achievement which will inspire countless Indians. She wrote, "Congratulations to Sreeshankar for winning silver in the long jump at #CommonweathGames. Your long leap has brought India’s first-ever medal for this event in Commonwealth Games. This pathbreaking achievement will inspire countless Indians, especially the youth."