CWG 2022: President Murmu, PM Modi Lead Wishes For PV Sindhu After Monumental CWG Gold

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday won the gold medal for her country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Sindhu won the medal in the women's singles category after she beat Canada's Michelle Li 2-0 in two straight sets. This is Sindhu's first Commonwealth Games gold medal in the singles category. She had earlier won a silver medal and a bronze medal in the 2018 and 2014 editions of the competition, respectively.

Wishes for the 27-year-old have been pouring in from all over the country. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the big personalities who have congratulated Sindhu on her medal-winning performance. President Droupadi Murmu also sent her good wishes to Sindhu for winning the gold medal for India.

"The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/WVLeZNMnCG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

"An absolutely outstanding performance by our ace shuttler @Pvsindhu1. You are India’s pride. Congratulations on clinching the Gold medal in the women's singles badminton final at CWG and making India proud," Amit Shah wrote.

🥇



An absolutely outstanding performance by our ace shuttler @Pvsindhu1.



You are India’s pride.



Congratulations on clinching the Gold 🥇 medal in the women's singles badminton final at CWG and making India proud. pic.twitter.com/zKFQuH8lYF — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 8, 2022

"Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold Medal at the Birmingham games. India is delighted at this historic accomplishment. May you keep scaling higher and newer heights of success and continue inspiring others. My best wishes," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold Medal at the Birmingham games. India is delighted at this historic accomplishment.



May you keep scaling higher and newer heights of success and continue inspiring others. My best wishes. pic.twitter.com/3nkkuLjdJD — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 8, 2022

"P V Sindhu has won the nation's heart by winning a historic badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. You created magic on the court, enthralling millions. Your masterly win makes our Tiranga fly high & our national anthem resonate at Birmingham. Heartiest congratulations!" President Murmu tweeted.

P V Sindhu has won the nation's heart by winning a historic badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. You created magic on the court, enthralling millions. Your masterly win makes our Tiranga fly high & our national anthem resonate at Birmingham. Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 8, 2022

Sindhu at CWG 2022

Sindhu put on a dominant performance against Michelle Li, beating her 21-15, 21-13 in straight sets to win the final. Sindhu stormed into the final after winning her Round of 32 match against Fathimath Nabaaha Razzaq of Maldives by a 2-0 margin.

She defeated Uganda's Husina Kobugabe 2-0 in her Round of 16 game. Sindhu won the quarterfinal against Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh 2-1 to move to the next stage of the women's singles event. She defeated Singapore's Jia Min Yeo 2-0 in the semifinal to book a spot in the final.

Image: PTI