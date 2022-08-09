CWG 2022: Punjab Government Announces Big Reward For Commonwealth Games 2022 Medallists

The Punjab government has announced a massive cash prize for the Commonwealth Games 2022 medallists for India in Birmingham. Earlier on Monday, India concluded their campaign at CWG 2022 with a total of 61 medals across different sports disciplines, which also included a whopping total of 22 gold medals. At the same time, India achieved the tally with 16 silver medals and 23 bronze medals in Birmingham.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Punjab Government has announced a cash reward of INR 75 lakh for the gold medal winners, INR 50 lakh for the silver medal winners, and INR 40 lakh for India’s bronze medallists at CWG 2022 for athletes from Punjab.

CWG 2022: Sports mela in Punjab soon

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has announced for a sports Mela in Punjab that start on 29th of August. This mela will continue for two months and sports persons above 14 and under 50 age group can participate in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Minister also conrfirmed to Republic TV's Amandeep Dixit that Punjab government will soon to bring a policy for the employment of sportspersons.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced cash prizes for Indian weightlifters

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier put out tweets congratulating weightlifters Lovpreet Singh, Vikas Thakur, Gurdeep Singh, and Harjinder Kaur, while also announcing cash prizes for them. Tweeting about Harjinder Kaur’s bronze medal win, CM Bhagwant Man said, “Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur, a native of Mehs village near Nabha, for winning a bronze medal in weightlifting in the Commonwealth Games. Harjinder you will be a source of inspiration for the girls of Punjab…congratulations to your parents and coaches too…best wishes for the future… Chakde India….”.

At the same time, after Gurdeep Singh’s bronze medal win in the 109kg category, the CM tweeted saying, “Congratulations to Gurdeep Singh of village near Khanna for winning bronze medal in weightlifting 109kg weight category during Commonwealth Games...A prize money of ₹ 40 lakhs will be given to Gurdeep by Punjab Govt. Congratulations too… All the best for the future… Chakde India…”.

ਖੰਨਾ ਨੇੜਲੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਦੇ ਗੁਰਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ-ਮੰਡਲ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਵੇਟ ਲਿਫਟਿੰਗ ਦੇ 109kg ਭਾਰ ਵਰਗ ‘ਚ ਕਾਂਸੀ ਦਾ ਤਮਗਾ ਜਿੱਤਣ ‘ਤੇ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ…ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤਰਫੋਂ ₹40 ਲੱਖ ਦੀ ਇਨਾਮੀ ਰਾਸ਼ੀ ਗੁਰਦੀਪ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ…ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਮਾਪੇ ਅਤੇ ਕੋਚ ਸਾਹਿਬਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ…ਭਵਿੱਖ ਲਈ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ…



ਚੱਕਦੇ ਇੰਡੀਆ… pic.twitter.com/pOlxcVmqe2 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 4, 2022

Congratulating Lovepreet, the Chief Minister said, “Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh of Sri Amritsar Sahib for winning bronze medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games... Lovepreet will be given a prize money of 40 lakhs as per the sports policy of the government ₹ ... Our government is continuously working to encourage youth towards sports… Chakde India…”.

ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਮੰਡਲ ਖੇਡਾਂ 'ਚ ਵੇਟ ਲਿਫਟਿੰਗ ‘ਚ ਕਾਂਸੀ ਦਾ ਤਮਗਾ ਜਿੱਤਣ ‘ਤੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ ਲਵਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ... ਲਵਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਨੂੰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਖੇਡ ਨੀਤੀ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ₹40 ਲੱਖ ਦੀ ਇਨਾਮੀ ਰਾਸ਼ੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ…



ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ…

ਚੱਕਦੇ ਇੰਡੀਆ... pic.twitter.com/Nd1OWPHiGv — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 4, 2022

At the same time, after VIkas Thakur’s silver medal triumph, he tweeted, “Ludhiana's Vikas Thakur won a silver medal in weightlifting during the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Birmingham... According to the sports policy of the Punjab government, Vikas will be awarded ₹ 50 lakhs as a prize... My government is fully committed to encourage and provide all possible help to the sportsmen of Punjab…”.