Last Updated:

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Wins Women's Singles Final, Claims 19th Gold For India In Birmingham

PV Sindhu has clinched the gold medal for India after defeating Michelle Li in the Women’s Singles Badminton event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
CWG 2022

Image: @ddsportschannel/Twitter


India’s star badminton player PV Sindhu claimed India’s 19th gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham after defeating Canada’s Michelle Li on Monday. The 27-year-old won the women’s singles final with a 21-15, 21-13 victory over Michelle Li and picked up another medal in the coveted quadrennial sports event. Sindhu initially looked to be struggling with an injury during Game 1 of the gold medal match, but maintained her winning run and took a 1-0 lead with the scores of 21-15.

She went on to win Game 2 by 21-13 and completed the straight-set victory. Sindhu’s gold took India’s overall medal tally at the CWG 2022 to 56, which now includes 19 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 22 bronze medals. India is eyeing to clinch two more gold medals in badminton on the last day of CWG 2022

PV Sindhu's gold medal-winning campaign at Commonwealth Games 2022

The two-time Olympic medallist for India, PV Sindhu started her women’s singles campaign at CWG 2022 with a 21-4, 21-11 win against Fathimath Nabaaha of the Maldives in the Round of 32. She continued her winning momentum with a 21-10, 21-9 win over Uganda’s Husina Kobugabe in the Round of 16 and advanced into the quarter-finals. Eyeing a spot in the semi-final, Sindhu claimed a 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 win against Malaysia’s Jin Wei Goh.

READ | CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen sails into semifinals; PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth also make it after bit of struggle

Meanwhile, in the semi-final of women’s singles badminton at CWG 2022 in Birmingham, the 27-year-old claimed a 21-19, 21-17 win over Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo and assured herself of a medal. It is pertinent to mention that this was the second gold medal win for PV Sindhu in the Commonwealth Games. During the 2018 edition of CWG in Goldcoast, PV Sindhu won the gold medal in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the women's singles event.

READ | CWG 2022: PV Sindhu beats Yeo Jia Min of Singapore to enter final, assured at least of silver

PV Sindhu adds CWG gold to her impressive title tally in 2022

Sindhu began her 2022 campaign with a title win at the Syed Modi International in India, before winning the 2022 Swiss Open. Before participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022, Sindhu picked up her maiden Singapore Open title with a win over Asian Champion Wang Zhiyi in the summit clash. She then started her CWG 2022 campaign with a silver medal win in the Mixed Team badminton event in Birmingham, before winning the gold Women’s singles.

READ | CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter singles final, Kidambi Srikanth to play bronze medal match
READ | Srikanth, Gayatri-Treesa win bronze medals; Sindhu, Sen one step away from maiden gold
READ | CWG 2022, Last Day Live updates: PV Sindhu wins CWG gold, beats Michelle Li in the final
COMMENT