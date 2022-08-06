CWG 2022: Ravi Dahiya Wins Gold Medal In 57 Kg Wrestling; Decimates Opponent 10-0 In Final

Ravi Kumar Dahiya has given India another medal in wrestling at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Dahiya won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 57kg event after defeating Nigeria's Welson Ebikewenimo. This is India's fourth gold medal and seventh medal overall in wrestling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

CWG 2022: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins gold medal

In August 2021, Dahiya won his first Olympics medal in Tokyo by securing the second spot on the podium in the men's freestyle 57kg event. Dahiya won the silver medal after losing 4-7 to Russian wrestler Zaur Uguev. Dahiya started his Olympics campaign by winning his first two bouts on technical superiority. He then defeated Kazakh wrestler Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-final of the event.

Dahiya also has three Asian Championships gold medals, which he won in New Delhi 2020, Almaty 2021, and Ulaanbaatar 2022. He won a silver medal in World U23 Championships in 2018. Dahiya won silver in World Juniors Championships in 2015. Earlier this year, Dahiya won a gold medal at Yasar Dogu Tournament after defeating Uzbek Gulomjon Abdullaev 11-10 in the final.

India at CWG 2022

The Indian contingent has won a total of 32 medals so far with the most number of medals coming in weightlifting and wrestling events. India are currently ranked fifth in the overall medals tally with ten gold, 11 silver, and 11 bronze medals. India won two medals in athletics on Saturday courtesy of brilliant performances from Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Salbe.