CWG 2022: Sandeep Kumar Wins Bronze In Men's 10,000m Racewalking Final

Press Trust Of India
Sandeep Kumar

India's Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men's 10,000m racewalk event with a personal best time on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind gold winner Evan Dunfee (38:36.37) of Canada and Declan Tingay (38:42.33) of Australia.

The other Indian in the fray, Amit Khatri finished ninth with a season-best time of 43:04.97. 

