CWG 2022: Sanket Sargar's Father, A Paan & Tea Seller, 'elated' As Son Clinches Silver

After Sanket Sargar made India proud at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by winning a silver medal in the men's 55kg category, his father, Mahadev Sargar said he was 'elated'. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mahadev highlighted how he ran a paan and tea stall to earn his bread and butter and listed his two major moments of pride as a father.

"My daughter won gold for Maharashtra in Haryana Khelo India Youth Games and now, my son has now won the first medal for India in Commonwealth Games," said Sanket's father.

In the event taking place in Birmingham, in the snatch event, Sanket led with a lift of 113 kgs. In the clean and jerk, he lifted 135kg in his first attempt and then failed at both his attempts to lift 139kg. He injured his elbow, but still went for a third attempt, but failed to complete the lift, finishing with a total lift of 248 kg. Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara lifted 225kg to take home the bronze.

PM Modi, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulate Sanket Sargar

Soon after the announcement was made, praises started pouring in for Sanket. Among the first ones to congratulate the CWG 2022 star was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, PM Modi lauded his exceptional effort, and wrote, "His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours."

Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Pvjjaj0IGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur acknowledged that Sanket opened India’s Medal account with a Silver. "Missed the Gold by a whisker, but India is really proud of you," Thakur wrote in the congratulatory post.