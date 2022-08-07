CWG 2022: Savita Punia Thrilled To End 16-yr Wait For Medal; Thanks Fans For Their Support

Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia took to social media on Sunday after leading her side to an outstanding bronze medal win in the Commonwealth Games 2022, thereby ending a 16-year wait for a medal at CWG.

The Indian team defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the shootout after the game was tied at 1-1 in regulation time, in what was an anxious and nail-biting thriller from start to finish. Salima Tete opened the scoring for India in the 29th minute before Olivia Merry equalised via a penalty stroke in the final minute of regulation time.

CWG 2022: Savita Punia thanks fans for support

After leading the Indian women's hockey team to a fantastic bronze medal win, captain Savita Punia took to her Twitter handle and thanked all her fans back home for all their love and support. She said that the team were pleased to have won the bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Savita ended her post by explaining that she and the rest of the team had had an incredible journey and that they would not be there without the support of all Indians back home.

Thank you India for all your love and support. We are very pleased to have won Bronze at #Birmingham2022 #CommonwealthGames2022 🥉🇮🇳 The journey has been incredible, we wouldn’t be here without you! @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @sports_odisha @CMO_Odisha https://t.co/o784bIUGLd — Savita Punia (@savitahockey) August 7, 2022

CWG 2022: India beats New Zealand to win bronze

The Indian Women's hockey team claimed the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after a superb win over New Zealand via a shootout in Birmingham. In regulation time, Salima Tete (29') scored the goal for India, only for Olivia Merry (60') to score a late goal for New Zealand and push the match to a shootout.

Savita made three sensational saves in the shootout, while Sonika and Navneet Kaur struck past Kiwi goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon as India pulled off a thrilling 2-1 shootout win after a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time. With the bronze medal win, the Indian women's hockey team ended their 16-year wait for a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

As things stand in the CWG 2022 medals tally, India has moved up to fourth place. They have won a total of 48 medals, including 17 gold.

(With inputs from ANI)