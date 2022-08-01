CWG 2022: See India's Day 4 Schedule; Men's Table Tennis Team, Boxer Amit Panghal In Focus

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 brought a tremendous amount of glory for India as two weightlifters grabbed gold medals to increase the medal tally to six (three gold). A gold medal from Jeremy Lalrinnunga in the men's 67kg weightlifting category was followed up by another gold from Achinta Sheuli in the men's 73kg weightlifting category.

Both men did not just win the gold but also scripted new Commonwealth Games records. After a historic day for the Indian contingent, here is a look at the CWG 2022 Day 4 schedule.

CWG 2022 Day 4 India schedule (August 1)

Men's Hockey

England vs India

Table Tennis

India vs Nigeria - Men’s Team Semi-final 2

Weightlifting

02:00 PM: Ajay Singh: Men’s 81kg

11:00 PM: Harjinder Kaur – Women’s 71kg

Lawn Bowls

01:00 PM: India vs TBD – Women’s Four Semi-Finals

Judo

02:30 PM – 06:30 PM: Jasleen Singh Saini vs Maxence Cugola (Vanuatu) – Men’s 66 KG Round of 16

02:30 PM – 06:30 PM: Vijay Kumar Yadav vs Winsley Gangaya (Mauritius) – Men’s 60 KG Round of 16

02:30 PM – 06:30 PM: Sushila Devi Likmabam vs Harriet Bonface (Malawi) – Women’s 48 KG Round of 16

02:30 PM – 06:30 PM: Suchika Tariyal vs Rita Kabinda (Zambia) – Women’s 57 KG Round of 16

Swimming

03:51 PM: Sajan Prakash – Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 6

00:27 AM (Aug 2): Sajan Prakash – Men’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals (If Qualified)

01:07 AM (Aug 2): Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 50m Backstroke Final (If Qualified)

Para Swimming

00:46 AM (Aug 2): Niranjan Mukundan, Suyash Narayan Jadhav – Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final

Squash

04:30 PM: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs TBD – Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-Final\

06:00 PM: Hollie Naughton (Canada) vs Joshana Chinappa – Women’s Singles Quarter-Final

06:45 PM: Saurav Ghosal vs Gregg Lobban (Scotland) – Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals (If Qualified)

Boxing

04:45 PM: Amit vs Namri Berri (Vanuatu) – Men’s 48 – 51 KG Round of 16

06:00 PM: Md Salim Hossain (Bangladesh) vs Hussam Uddin Mohammed – Men’s 54 – 57 KG Round of 16

01:00 AM (Aug 2): Travis Tapatuetoa (Niue) vs Ashish Kumar – Men’s 75 – 80 KG Round of 16

Cycling

06:32 PM: Triyasha Paul, Sushikala Agashe – Women’s Keirin First Round

06:52 PM: Naman Kapil, Vankappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh – Men’s 40 KM Points Race

08:02 PM: Ronaldo Laitonjam and David Beckham – Men’s 1000m Time Trail Finals

09:37 PM: Meenakshi – Women’s 10 KM Scratch Race Final

10:12 PM: Men’s 40 KM Points Race Finals

Badminton

10:00 PM (Aug 1) – 02:00 AM (Aug 2): India – Mixed Team Semi-final 2 (If Qualified)

CWG 2022 Day 3 recap: Lalrinnunga & Sheuli win gold

Jeremy Lalrinnunga achieved a record-breaking 140kg lift in the snatch category and 160 kg in the Clean and Jerk category, which combined to give him a lift of 300kg, a record at the Commonwealth Games. He successfully lifted 136kg in his first Snatch attempt to move to the top of the leaderboard. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was at second with 130kg and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127kg at the time of his first attempt.

Later in the day, debutant Achinta Sheuli finished the event with a whopping lift of 313kg (143kg in snatch and 170kg in clean & jerk) to grab the gold at NEC Hall on Sunday. Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended up as the second-best lifter in the event. His best effort was 303kg (138kg in snatch and 165kg in clean & jerk). Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg in snatch and 163kg in clean & jerk).

Meanwhile, in badminton, defending champions India cruised to a 3-0 win over minnows South Africa to progress to the semifinals of the mixed team competition at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. When it came to hockey, the Indian men's team decimated lowly Ghana 11-0 in its opening Pool B match of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Last but not the least, the Indian women's team thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan in cricket by chasing down the target of 101 runs in just 11.4 overs.

(Inputs from agencies)