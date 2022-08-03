CWG 2022: Semis Berth At Stake As India Face Barbados In Must-win Tie; Scenarios Explained

The women's T20 cricket action in Birmingham Games is heading towards the semi-final stage. While England and New Zealand have qualified for the knockouts from Group B, Australia booked their ticket to semis from Group A. The other three teams in Group A India, Pakistan and Barbados are still in contention to qualify for the next stage, but only one team out of the three can advance. The India vs Barbados match will take place on Wednesday, August 4 with the winner getting the chance to make it into the final four, while Pakistan has a tough rod ahead. Here's how one of the three-team can qualify for the semi-finals of CWG 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022: How can India qualify for the final four?

India has two points and also the best NRR (+1.170) between them, Pakistan and Barbados in CWG 2022 cricket event. For India, the path to the final four in CWG 2022 is very simple. A win in India vs Barbados match will see women in blue directly qualify for the knockout stage. However, a loss will see them getting knocked out of the competition. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team started the competition with a close defeat at the hands of the Australian women's team. The team recovered to beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 8 wickets in a rain-interrupted encounter which kept them in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals.

Barbados, Pakistan remain in the hunt

With the India vs Barbados match being a knockout match the Barbados team will go all out to win by giving a tough fight to India. Just like India, Barbados beat Pakistan after losing the opening match to Australia. However, the net run rate will come into play and with Barbados having an inferior NRR to India will not help with rain interruption. A win will hand them a semi-final spot while a loss will knock them out.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has a mountain to climb. Pakistan lost both matches but qualification is still possible depending on several other factors apart from the match against Australia. Pakistan has to win by a big margin against Australia however, that won't be enough. They need to win not only win by a big margin but ensure that the net run rate improves and takes them past India's NRR of +1.170. Pakistan will also hope for rain interruptions during India vs Barbados but if that match takes place, Pakistan will be knocked out automatically.