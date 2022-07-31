Last Updated:

CWG 2022: Shocking Video Of England's Matt Walls' Crash During Cycling Event Emerges

The Commonwealth Games 2022 witnessed a horrific incident during the Men's 15km Scratch Race qualifying round of Cycling involving England's Matt Walls.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Image: Twitter


The Commonwealth Games 2022 witnessed a horrific incident during the Men's 15km Scratch Race qualifying round of Cycling on Sunday, July 31. English cyclist Matt Walls was involved in a multi-cyclist accident as he was sent flying over the barriers and into the crowd at the Lee Valley VeloPark. As a result of the shocking incident, three cyclists and some fans in the crowd received medical attention.

CWG 2022 Cycling event witnesses horrific accident

As seen in the shocking video below, English cyclist Matt Walls was involved in an accident that is likely to send chills amongst fans. Following the incident, he received treatment for more than 40 minutes before he was taken to the hospital via an ambulance. Two other cyclists, Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee, were also taken to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, two spectators were also given treatment for minor injuries at the velodrome.

Following the horrifying incident, Team England released a statement that read, "Following a crash in the cycling men’s scratch race, Matt Walls has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks. We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can." Soon after, they issued another update that read, "Matt is alert and talking – as he has been throughout – and is being given medical attention in a hospital."

A Birmingham 2022 spokesperson gave more updates by adding, "Following a crash at the morning session of track and para track cycling at the Lee Valley VeloPark, three cyclists and two spectators have been treated by the onsite medical team. The three cyclists have been taken to hospital. The two spectators did not require hospital treatment. We would like to send our best wishes to the cyclists and spectators involved in this incident and to thank the medical team for their swift action."

Image: Twitter

