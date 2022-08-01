CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Wins Silver In Women's 48kg Judo, India's Medal Tally Rises To 7

The Indian contingent has been on fire at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 as Shushila Devi Likmbam just won the seventh medal for the country. While she suffered a nail-biting defeat to Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa in the finals of the women’s 48kg Judo event, she did secure the silver medal.

Shushila Devi wins silver in CWG 2022 women's 48kg Judo

Shushila Devi lost to Michaela Whitebooi in a clash that went to the golden score. As a result of the loss in the final, she won the silver in the Commonwealth Games 2022 women's 48kg Judo event on Monday. After six medals in the ongoing CWG 2022 in weightlifting, this is India's first medal in another event.

CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Likmbam's road to final

Shushila Devi Likmbam assured India of a medal after she defeated Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in the Commonwealth Games women's 48kg semi-final on Monday. The 27-year-old from Manipur set up the gold medal clash against Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa by taking down Morand with an 'Ippon.'

Ippon is a move in which a contestant throws their opponent to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on their back. An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilizes their opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds, or when an opponent gives up.

(Inputs from PTI)