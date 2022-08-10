CWG 2022: UP Govt Announces Jobs For State Athletes Who Won Medals In Birmingham

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the state government will felicitate all athletes of the state who won medals and participated in the Commonwealth Games. The state government, according to the state's sports policy, will also provide additional honour and jobs to medal-winning athletes of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Uttar Pradesh government will honour athletes from the state who have won and participated in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The state government will also provide additional honours and jobs to the sportspersons of the state who win medals as per its sports policy."

According to the new policy, a cash prize of Rs 1 crore would be given to the gold medalist, Rs 75 lakh to the silver medalist and Rs 50 lakh to the bronze medal winner, Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal was quoted by news agency PTI. He further added that all the medalists will also get the rank of a gazetted officer. The felicitation ceremony is likely to be held in the first week of September.

8 medalists from Uttar Pradesh

The athletes who belong to Uttar Pradesh and have won in the CWG 2022 are: Priyanka Goswami (Silver medal in 10-kilometre walk), Deepti Sharma of Meerut and Meghna Singh of Bijnor, as well as Lalit Upadhyay of Varanasi, bagged silver medals in women's cricket and hockey, respectively.

Similarly, Vijay Kumar Yadav of Varanasi, Divya Kakran of Muzaffarnagar, Annu Rani of Meerut and Vandana Kataria have bagged bronze medals for the country in judo, wrestling, javelin throw and women's hockey, respectively. Apart from the eight medalists, the Uttar Pradesh government will also honour five other players from the state and will get 5 lakh each for their participation in CWG 2022.

CWG 2022 medals tally

Earlier on Monday, India concluded their campaign at CWG 2022 with a total of 61 medals across different sports disciplines, including a whopping total of 22 gold medals. While 16 silver medals and 23 bronze medals were won by Indian athletes in Birmingham.

Notably, the number of medal tally this time was five less than what India achieved at CWG 2018. However, this number is still an achievement considering the fact that there was no shooting at the Games in Birmingham this year.