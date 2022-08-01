CWG 2022: Weightlifter Ajay Singh Misses Out On A Medal By Just 1 Kg, Finishes 4th

Indian weightlifter Ajay Singh Shekhawat failed to earn a seventh medal for India at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, by finishing 4th in the men’s 81kg weightlifting final, with a combined lift of 319kg. The 25-year-old lifted 137 kg in his first snatch attempt, before successfully lifting 140 kg in his second attempt. In his third attempt at the snatch, Ajay lifted 143 kg, which is 5 kg less than his personal best of 148kg.

In Clean & Jerk, Ajay made a lift of 172 kg in his first attempt and took his total of 315 kg. He followed up with a second clean & jerk attempt of 176 kg, taking his total to 319 kg. In his final clean & jerk attempt, Ajay failed to lift 180kg, which ended his pursuit of a medal. Meanwhile, England’s Chirs Murray earned the gold medal with a combined lift of 325 kg (144 kg + 181 kg). Murray’s feat to lift 181 kg in clean & jerk, broke the games record.

More about Indian weightlifter Ajay Singh Shekhawat-

During the 2021 Commonwealth Championships, Ajay won the gold medal with a lift of 322 kg but listed 300kg as his total starting attempt on Monday. Ajay notably holds the national record for lifting a combined weight of 338kg (140+190) in Samoa in 2019. He also made headlines in 2018, for his personal best Snatch effort of 148kg in Ashgabat. Ajay Singh Shekhawat earned his first podium finish in 2015 and has also won the gold medals at the Commonwealth Senior Championship in 2016, 2019, and 2021.

Team India's medal tally at Birmingham CWG 2022 so far-

Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu earned the first gold for India with a combined lift of 201 kg (88 kg snatch and 113kg clean &jerk) in the women’s weightlifting 49kg category. India’s 2nd gold medal came after 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 300kg in the men’s 67kg category final. India’s campaign on Day 3 ended with weightlifter Achinta Sheuli winning the gold in the men’s 73kg category final with a lift of 313 kg.

Meanwhile, Sanket Sargar and Bindyarani Devi clinched silver medals in men’s and women’s 55kg finals respectively. At the same time, Gururaja Poojary won the bronze medal for India in the men’s 61kg category final. Harjinder Kaur in the women’s 71kg event final is another medal prospect for India on Monday.

(Image: @ddsportschannel/Twitter)