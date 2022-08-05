Last Updated:

CWG 2022: Check India's Rank On Medal Standings After Para-powerlifting Gold On Day 7

CWG 2022: India won medals in athletics and para sports with Murali Sreeshankar bagging silver in high jump, while sudhir won gold in para powerlifting.

Written By
Suraj Alva
CWG 2022 India medal tally

Image: AP


India's long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and para powerlifter Sudhir are now the toast of the nation following their historic achievements at the Commonwealth Games 2022 late on Friday night. While Sudhir shattered the game's record to win a gold medal in para powerlifting, Sreeshankar missed the gold medal by a whisker and had to settle for silver in the men's long jump event. Here's a look at India's medal tally after the completion of Day 7.

Commonwealth Games India tally after Day 7

India (20 medals: 6 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze)

India remained in the seventh position despite winning medals on Day 7 of the Birmingham Games. After the weightlifting contingent enjoyed major success with 10 medals at CWG 2022, it was time for para powerlifter Sudhi to open India's para sports medal account with a gold medal and also the country's sixth at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Murali Sreeshankar's silver medal was India's seventh in the competition. 

READ | CWG 2022: PM Modi, Pres Murmu laud Sudhir & Sreeshankar for bringing home medals for India

CWG 2022: List of Medal winners for India

  1. Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting, Women’s 49 kg - Gold Medal
  2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga- Weightlifting, Men’s 67 kg - Gold Medal
  3. Anchita Sheuli - Weightlifting, Men's 73 kg- Gold Medal
  4. Sudhir- Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting- Gold medal
  5. India's Lawn Bowls women's Team - Lawn Bowls, Women's Fours Team - Gold Medal
  6. Men's Table Tennis Team - Table Tennis - Gold Medal
  7. Sanket Sargar - Weightlifting, Men's 55 kg - Silver Medal
  8. Bindyarani Devi- Weightlifting, Women's 55 kg - Silver Medal
  9. Shushila Devi Likmabam - Judo, Women's 48 kg - Silver Medal
  10. Vikas Thakur - Weightlifting, Men's 96 kg - Silver Medal
  11. Badminton Mixed Team - Badminton - Silver Medal
  12. Tulika Maan - Judo, Women's +78 kg - Silver Medal
  13. Murali Sreeshankar- Men's long jump-Silver medal
  14. Gururaja Poojary- Weightlifting, Men's 61 kg- Bronze Medal
  15. Vijay Kumar Yadav - Judo, Men's 60 kg - Bronze Medal
  16. Harjinder Kaur - Weightlifting, Women's 71 kg - Bronze Medal
  17. Lovepreet Singh - Weightlifting, Men's 109 kg - Bronze Medal
  18. Saurav Ghosal - Squash Men's Singles- Bronze Medal
  19. Gurdeep Singh - Weightlifting, Men's 109+ kg - Bronze Medal
  20. Tejaswin Shankar - Men's High Jump - Bronze Medal

Commonwealth Games 2022 overall medals tally

CWG medal table

Australia is currently leading the medals tally with 132 medals which include 51 gold, 42 silver and 39 bronze. England is in second place with 118 medals including 42 Gold, 44 silver and 32 bronze medals. Canada is third on the table with 59 medals consisting of 17 gold, 29 silver and 22 bronze medals. New Zealand takes the fourth spot with 37 medals 16 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze medals. Scotland completes the top five with 34 medals in total which consist of 7 gold, 8 silver and 19 bronze medals.

READ | CWG 2022 India Day 7 Results: Sudhir wins para-powerlifting gold, Sreeshankar bags silver
READ | CWG 2022: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar dedicates historic silver win to his father
READ | CWG 2022: Check India's Day 8 schedule; Wrestlers eye gold, women's hockey in focus
COMMENT