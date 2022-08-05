India's long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and para powerlifter Sudhir are now the toast of the nation following their historic achievements at the Commonwealth Games 2022 late on Friday night. While Sudhir shattered the game's record to win a gold medal in para powerlifting, Sreeshankar missed the gold medal by a whisker and had to settle for silver in the men's long jump event. Here's a look at India's medal tally after the completion of Day 7.

Commonwealth Games India tally after Day 7

India (20 medals: 6 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze)

India remained in the seventh position despite winning medals on Day 7 of the Birmingham Games. After the weightlifting contingent enjoyed major success with 10 medals at CWG 2022, it was time for para powerlifter Sudhi to open India's para sports medal account with a gold medal and also the country's sixth at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Murali Sreeshankar's silver medal was India's seventh in the competition.

CWG 2022: List of Medal winners for India

Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting, Women’s 49 kg - Gold Medal Jeremy Lalrinnunga- Weightlifting, Men’s 67 kg - Gold Medal Anchita Sheuli - Weightlifting, Men's 73 kg- Gold Medal Sudhir- Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting- Gold medal India's Lawn Bowls women's Team - Lawn Bowls, Women's Fours Team - Gold Medal Men's Table Tennis Team - Table Tennis - Gold Medal Sanket Sargar - Weightlifting, Men's 55 kg - Silver Medal Bindyarani Devi- Weightlifting, Women's 55 kg - Silver Medal Shushila Devi Likmabam - Judo, Women's 48 kg - Silver Medal Vikas Thakur - Weightlifting, Men's 96 kg - Silver Medal Badminton Mixed Team - Badminton - Silver Medal Tulika Maan - Judo, Women's +78 kg - Silver Medal Murali Sreeshankar- Men's long jump-Silver medal Gururaja Poojary- Weightlifting, Men's 61 kg- Bronze Medal Vijay Kumar Yadav - Judo, Men's 60 kg - Bronze Medal Harjinder Kaur - Weightlifting, Women's 71 kg - Bronze Medal Lovepreet Singh - Weightlifting, Men's 109 kg - Bronze Medal Saurav Ghosal - Squash Men's Singles- Bronze Medal Gurdeep Singh - Weightlifting, Men's 109+ kg - Bronze Medal Tejaswin Shankar - Men's High Jump - Bronze Medal

Commonwealth Games 2022 overall medals tally

Australia is currently leading the medals tally with 132 medals which include 51 gold, 42 silver and 39 bronze. England is in second place with 118 medals including 42 Gold, 44 silver and 32 bronze medals. Canada is third on the table with 59 medals consisting of 17 gold, 29 silver and 22 bronze medals. New Zealand takes the fourth spot with 37 medals 16 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze medals. Scotland completes the top five with 34 medals in total which consist of 7 gold, 8 silver and 19 bronze medals.