CWG 2022: Why Was Murali Sreeshankar Given Silver Medal Despite Joint-best Jump In Final?

Indian men's long jumper Murali Sreeshankar delighted fans back home by winning the silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Despite winning India's first-ever silver medal in the men's long jump event, Murali may find the moment bitter-sweet as he only missed the gold by a whisker.

He finished second in the event despite covering a joint-best distance of 8.08m. Here is a look at the long jump rules and why Murali Sreeshankar won a silver medal at CWG 2022 despite recording the joint-best jump in the final.

CWG 2022: Why did Murali Sreeshankar win silver?

The 23-year-old Murali Sreeshankar soared to 8.08m in his fifth attempt to finish second behind Laquan Nairn of Bahamas in a nerve-racking men's long jump final. Nairn also had the best jump of 8.08m but his second best of 7.98m was better than the 7.84m of Sreeshankar, which helped him win the gold.

As per the long jump rules, if two jumpers are tied on the same distance, the one who has a better second-best effort will be ranked ahead. Meanwhile, Jovan van Vuuren (8.06m) of South Africa took the bronze. The other Indian in the fray, Muhammed Anees Yahiya, ended at fifth with a best jump of 7.97m.

Sreeshankar's silver was the best among Indian male long jumpers in CWG history. Suresh Babu had won a bronze in the 1978 edition. Among women, Prajusha Maliakkal won a silver in the 2010 edition in Delhi, while legendary Anju Bobby George bagged a bronze in 2002. Sreeshankar's medal in the long jump event is India's second in athletics, as Tejaswin Shankar had won the bronze in the men's high jump event on Wednesday.

(Inputs from PTI)