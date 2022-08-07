CWG Bronze Medalist Divya Kakran Alleges No Support From Delhi Govt: 'I Also Must Be..'

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Divya Kakran has alleged that despite living in Delhi for the past 20 years, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has not offered her any kind of assistance or financial reward. Kakran, who came third in the Women's Freestyle 68kg competition at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, took to Twitter to ask Kejriwal for financial recognition for her accomplishments in wrestling.

"Heartfelt thanks to the Honorable CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal for congratulating me on the medal. I have been living in Delhi for the past 20 years and practicing my sport wrestling here. But till now I have not received any kind of help or reward from the state government. My sole request is that I be honored in the same manner as other athletes from Delhi who represent other states are felicitated by your govt," Kakran tweeted.

Earlier on August 6, Kejriwal had tweeted a congratulatory message for all medal winners in wrestling for India, including Kakran. "Well done wrestlers. Our wrestlers have made a mark in the Commonwealth Games. In wrestling, India got a total of 6 medals in a single day, out of which 3 are gold. Many congratulations to Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia for their Gold and Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal for their Bronze medals," Kejriwal had tweeted.

हमारे पहलवानों ने कॉमनवेल्थ खेलों में धूम मचा दी है। कुश्ती में भारत को एक ही दिन में कुल 6 मेडल मिले, जिसमें 3 गोल्ड हैं। साक्षी मलिक और दीपक पुनिया को उनके गोल्ड 🥇 और दिव्या काकरन एवं मोहित ग्रेवाल को कांस्य पदक के लिए बहुत-बहुत बधाई। pic.twitter.com/2eyHQ15xXK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2022

This is not the first time Kakran has alleged a lack of support from Kejriwal's Delhi government. After winning a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Delhi government promised Kakran a financial incentive. However, Kakran alleged that her calls went unanswered.

I won a medal at Commonwealth Games&you told me I will receive more help in future,but my calls were not answered later. Good you are congratulating and rewarding us today but no support was given when we needed most: Bronze medalist at Asian Games Divya Kakran to Delhi CM (4.9) pic.twitter.com/3wo7vlwmI4 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

Divya Kakran's career

Divya Kakran, who hails from a humble background, had won a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. She had won the medal in the same weight class as 2022. Kakran has also won multiple medals at the Asian Championships and a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships. Kakran won a bronze at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

