CWG 2022 Highlights Of Day 1: Australia Lead Medals Tally; Nataraj Qualifies For Finals

The Indian contingent is all set to begin their campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday. The quadrennial showpiece event officially kicked off on Thursday night with a grand opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, while the events start on Friday. India has sent a 321-strong contingent for the CWG 2022 in Birmingham, which includes 215 athletes.

CWG 2022

03:28 IST, July 30th 2022
CWG day 1 updates: Medal Tally

At the end of Day 1 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the medal tally looks as follows:

1) Australia: 8 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze

2) New Zealand: 3 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze

3) England: 1 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze

4) Scotland: 1 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze

5) Canada: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

6) Bermuda, 1 gold

7) Wales: 1 silver, 1 bronze

8) Northern Ireland: 1 bronze

03:28 IST, July 30th 2022
CWG day 1 updates: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for men's 100m backstroke finals

WIth a time of 54.55s, Srihari Nataraj has qualified for the men's 100m backstroke finals.

22:59 IST, July 29th 2022
Srihari Nataraj to compete in men's 100m backstroke semi-final

Ahead of the men's 100m backstroke semi-final, which is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST on July 29, all eyes will be on Srihari Nataraj. The 21-year-old clocked 54.68s in the heat, which was the fifth fastest time overall.

21:59 IST, July 29th 2022
Table Tennis: India defeat Fiji 3-0 in Women's Team event

India thrash Fiji 3-0 in the second group stage fixture in the Women's team event in Table Tennis.

21:44 IST, July 29th 2022
Badminton: India defeat Pakistan 5-0 in mixed doubles

India thrash arch-rivals 5-0 in the Badminton mixed doubles on Day 1.

20:49 IST, July 29th 2022
Triathlon: Women's Individual (Sprint Distance event)

Pragnya and Sanjana finished 26th & 28th respectively in the women's individual sprint distance event. 

20:44 IST, July 29th 2022
Badminton: Satwik & Chirag beat Murad & Bhatti 2-0 in men's doubles match

Satwik and Chirag won the men's doubles match against Pakistan's Murad and Bhatti to provide India a 4-0 lead in the Mixed team event. The Indian duo won the match 21-12, 21-9 in two straight sets. 

20:33 IST, July 29th 2022
Badminton: Satwik & Chirag beat Murad & Bhatti in the opening set of men's doubles match

Satwik Rankireddy and Chiraj Shetty have defeated Murad Ali and Muhamed Bhatti in their opening set of the men's doubles match. They won the first set by 21-12. 

20:18 IST, July 29th 2022
Hockey: India Women beat Ghana 5-0 to win opening game of Pool A

The Indian women's hockey team defeated Ghana 5-0 in their opening match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 
 

20:11 IST, July 29th 2022
Hockey: India scores another goal to make it 5-0 against Ghana

The Indian women's hockey team has scored another goal to make it 5-0= against Ghana in their opening match of 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

20:04 IST, July 29th 2022
Badminton: PV Sindhu beats Mahoor Shahzad 2-0

PV Sindhu has defeated Mahoor Shahzad 2-0 in her women's singles match of the Mixed Team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.  

 

19:52 IST, July 29th 2022
Hockey: India Women take 4-0 lead against Ghana in opening match

The Indian women's hockey team has taken a 4-0 lead against Ghana in their opening match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

19:34 IST, July 29th 2022
Hockey: India Women score three goals against Ghana

The Indian women's hockey team has scored three goals against Ghana in their opening match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India scored one goal each in the first three quarters of the game. 

19:30 IST, July 29th 2022
Badminton: India lead 2-0 against Pakistan

Kidambi Srikanth won his men's singles match against Pakistan to provide India with a 2-0 lead in the Mixed Team event. Srikanth beat Murad Ali 21-7, 21-12 in two straight sets to win the game. 

19:18 IST, July 29th 2022
Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth wins first set against Pakistan

Kidambi Srikanth won the first set against Pakistan 21-7 in the singles match of the mixed team event at Commonwealth Games 2022. 

19:14 IST, July 29th 2022
Lawn Bowls: India lose to Scotland in 2nd game

 

Team India goes down in the 2nd match against Team Scotland in Men's Triple Sectional Play (12-19)

19:07 IST, July 29th 2022
Alex Yee wins first gold of CWG 2022

English triathlete Alex Yee has won the first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in men's triathlon.

19:00 IST, July 29th 2022
India vs Pakistan: Reddy & Ponnapa mixed doubles match

Reddy and Ponnappa won the second straight set of their ongoing mixed doubles badminton match against Pakistan to clinch the game in their favour. The Indian duo defeated Pakistan by 21-9, 21-12. 

18:45 IST, July 29th 2022
India vs Pakistan: B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa win first set

B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa have won their first set against Pakistan's Muhammed Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique by 21-9. 

18:34 IST, July 29th 2022
India vs Australia: Women in Blue lose opening game of CWG 2022

The Indian Women's Team has lost its first game of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. India lost to Australia by 3 wickets after the Kangaroos chased down a target of 155 runs. 

18:27 IST, July 29th 2022
India vs Australia: Deepti Sharma picks her 2nd wicket

Deepti Sharma has picked her second wicket to hand Australia another setback in their Commonwealth Games match. Australia are currently at 134/7 and need 21 runs off 17 balls. 

18:24 IST, July 29th 2022
Hockey: India's Playing XI for match against Ghana

India's Playing XI: Savita (captain, gk), Deep Grace, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Sushila Chanu, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Vineeta Katariya. 

 

18:12 IST, July 29th 2022
India vs Australia: Meghna Singh provides crucial breakthrough

Meghna Singh has provided India with the much-needed wicket of Grace Harris, who was looking set in the middle. Harris has been dismissed for 37 runs in the 13th over of the game. Australia are batting at 103/6.  

18:09 IST, July 29th 2022
India vs Australia: Kangaroos need 55 off 43 balls

Australia need 55 off 43 balls in their chase of 155 runs against India in the opening game of Commonwealth Games 2022.  

17:59 IST, July 29th 2022
Cycling: Indian Men's Team finish 6th in qualification round

Indian Men's Team finished 6th in the qualifications round of Men's Sprint event with a timing of 44.702

17:53 IST, July 29th 2022
India vs Australia: Kangaroos lose fifth wicket

Deepti Sharma has struck with the ball as Australia lose their fifth match in their opening match of Commonwealth Games 2022. Australia are struggling at 57/5 in 9 overs. 

17:50 IST, July 29th 2022
India's mixed doubles badminton team to kickstart its campaign shortly

The Indian mixed doubles badminton team is all set to play their first match against Pakistan in a short period of time. 

 

17:47 IST, July 29th 2022
Indian Women's Hockey Team to begin their campaign

The Indian women's hockey team will begin its Commonwealth Games campaign shortly. They are set to play their opening match against Ghana. 

 

17:35 IST, July 29th 2022
India vs Australia: Renuka Singh picks a four-fer

Renuka Singh has picked her fourth wicket in the game against Australia. The latest one to go is Australian batter Tahlia McGrath. Australia are struggling at 38/4.  

17:27 IST, July 29th 2022
India vs Australia: Renuka Singh picks her third wicket

Renuka Singh has picked her third wicket in the game against Australia as she clean bowled Beth Mooney for 10 runs. 

