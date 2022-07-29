Quick links:
Image: Twitter@SrihariNataraj
At the end of Day 1 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the medal tally looks as follows:
1) Australia: 8 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze
2) New Zealand: 3 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze
3) England: 1 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze
4) Scotland: 1 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze
5) Canada: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze
6) Bermuda, 1 gold
7) Wales: 1 silver, 1 bronze
8) Northern Ireland: 1 bronze
WIth a time of 54.55s, Srihari Nataraj has qualified for the men's 100m backstroke finals.
Ahead of the men's 100m backstroke semi-final, which is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST on July 29, all eyes will be on Srihari Nataraj. The 21-year-old clocked 54.68s in the heat, which was the fifth fastest time overall.
India thrash Fiji 3-0 in the second group stage fixture in the Women's team event in Table Tennis.
India thrash arch-rivals 5-0 in the Badminton mixed doubles on Day 1.
Pragnya and Sanjana finished 26th & 28th respectively in the women's individual sprint distance event.
Satwik and Chirag won the men's doubles match against Pakistan's Murad and Bhatti to provide India a 4-0 lead in the Mixed team event. The Indian duo won the match 21-12, 21-9 in two straight sets.
Satwik Rankireddy and Chiraj Shetty have defeated Murad Ali and Muhamed Bhatti in their opening set of the men's doubles match. They won the first set by 21-12.
The Indian women's hockey team defeated Ghana 5-0 in their opening match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The Indian women's hockey team has scored another goal to make it 5-0= against Ghana in their opening match of 2022 Commonwealth Games.
PV Sindhu has defeated Mahoor Shahzad 2-0 in her women's singles match of the Mixed Team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
GAME. SET. MATCH 😍🥳👏@Pvsindhu1 hands 🇮🇳 3-0 lead with a comprehensive straight sets victory in the Women’s single’s encounter.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 29, 2022
Final Score: 21-7, 21-6.#IndiaPhirKaregaSmash#B2022#IndiaontheRise@birminghamcg22#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/SsGx0vZdSF
The Indian women's hockey team has taken a 4-0 lead against Ghana in their opening match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The Indian women's hockey team has scored three goals against Ghana in their opening match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India scored one goal each in the first three quarters of the game.
Kidambi Srikanth won his men's singles match against Pakistan to provide India with a 2-0 lead in the Mixed Team event. Srikanth beat Murad Ali 21-7, 21-12 in two straight sets to win the game.
Kidambi Srikanth won the first set against Pakistan 21-7 in the singles match of the mixed team event at Commonwealth Games 2022.
Team India goes down in the 2nd match against Team Scotland in Men's Triple Sectional Play (12-19)
English triathlete Alex Yee has won the first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in men's triathlon.
Reddy and Ponnappa won the second straight set of their ongoing mixed doubles badminton match against Pakistan to clinch the game in their favour. The Indian duo defeated Pakistan by 21-9, 21-12.
B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa have won their first set against Pakistan's Muhammed Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique by 21-9.
The Indian Women's Team has lost its first game of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. India lost to Australia by 3 wickets after the Kangaroos chased down a target of 155 runs.
Deepti Sharma has picked her second wicket to hand Australia another setback in their Commonwealth Games match. Australia are currently at 134/7 and need 21 runs off 17 balls.
India's Playing XI: Savita (captain, gk), Deep Grace, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Sushila Chanu, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Vineeta Katariya.
The starting line-up for our Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opener against Ghana today, July 29 2022! 👊— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 29, 2022
Catch the action 🏑 LIVE at 6:30 PM (IST) exclusively on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six, and Sony LIV app. 📺 pic.twitter.com/QaQLlM9RS8
Meghna Singh has provided India with the much-needed wicket of Grace Harris, who was looking set in the middle. Harris has been dismissed for 37 runs in the 13th over of the game. Australia are batting at 103/6.
Australia need 55 off 43 balls in their chase of 155 runs against India in the opening game of Commonwealth Games 2022.
Indian Men's Team finished 6th in the qualifications round of Men's Sprint event with a timing of 44.702
Deepti Sharma has struck with the ball as Australia lose their fifth match in their opening match of Commonwealth Games 2022. Australia are struggling at 57/5 in 9 overs.
The Indian mixed doubles badminton team is all set to play their first match against Pakistan in a short period of time.
#Badminton team is ready to kickstart their campaign at #CommonwealthGames2022 🏸 today 🤩— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022
Break a Leg ⚡#Cheer4India 🇮🇳#IndiaTaiyaarHai 🤟#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/qE9TCDwF4R
The Indian women's hockey team will begin its Commonwealth Games campaign shortly. They are set to play their opening match against Ghana.
Women's #Hockey team is all set to begin their campaign at #CommonwealthGames2022 🏑— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022
Godspeed ⚡#Cheer4India 🇮🇳#IndiaTaiyaarHai 👍#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/7CI7apVdE0
Renuka Singh has picked her fourth wicket in the game against Australia. The latest one to go is Australian batter Tahlia McGrath. Australia are struggling at 38/4.
Renuka Singh has picked her third wicket in the game against Australia as she clean bowled Beth Mooney for 10 runs.