CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar Closer To Podium Finish

As a bittersweet Day 1 came to an end, India will look to end second day of its CWG 2022 campaign on a higher note. Several athletes, including Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu and India's fastest long-distance runner at Boston Marathon 2021 Nitendra Rawat, are set to feature on Day 2 of India's CWG action.

14:34 IST, July 30th 2022
Sanket Sargar, the next big thing for Indian weightlifting?

21-year-old Sanket Sargar looks set to win the first CWG 2022 medal for India, having lifted 242kg overall.

14:07 IST, July 30th 2022
CWG 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa give India 1-0 lead

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa beat Sri Lanka pair of Sachin Dias/Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9 

14:00 IST, July 30th 2022
Sanket CWG 2022: Sanket Sargar message before weightlifting event

 

13:52 IST, July 30th 2022
CWG 2022: India's badminton event gets underway

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa take the first game 21 - 14 against Sri Lanka pair of Sachin Dias/Thilini Hendahewa

13:47 IST, July 30th 2022
CWG 2022: Sanket Sargar starts with 107kg

Sanket Sargar has set his first attempt at 107kg in snatch, while in clean and jerk he lifted 135kg.

13:38 IST, July 30th 2022
CWG 2022: Weightlifting event to begin shortly

Sanket Sargar is all set to present the Indian challenge in Weightlifting (Men's 55kg). The 21-year-old had smashed Commonwealth and National records after 256kg (Snatch: 113kg + Clean and Jerk -143kg). In March earlier this year, he had won the gold medal in the National Weightlifting C'ships, lifting 249kg (111+138).

13:31 IST, July 30th 2022
CWG 2022: India's badminton team gets ready for their next challenge

The Indian Badminton team will be playing two matches in the mixed team event on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India will face Sri Lanka in their first match of the day before taking on Australia later in the day.

India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 pm)

India vs Australia (11:30 pm)

 

13:18 IST, July 30th 2022
CWG 2022: Team to compete in first medal rounds of Day 2

Three Indian athletes will be competing in medal events on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022

Nitender Rawat - Men's Marathon
Sanket Sargar - Weightlifting (Men's 55kg)
Yogeshwar Singh - Men's Artistic Gymnastics (all-round)

All events start at 1:30 PM IST

13:07 IST, July 30th 2022
CWG 2022: India begins action on Day 2 with Lawn Bowls

Tania Choudhary vs Wales’ Laura Daniels (Women’s Singles - R3)

India vs Malta (Men’s Triples - R3)

India vs Cook Islands (Men’s Pairs - R3)

India vs Canada (Women’s Fours - R3)

12:36 IST, July 30th 2022
A recap of what unfolded on Day 1 for India

With cricket marking its debut at CWG 2022, India women’s cricket team began their campaign with a shock defeat at the hands of Australia, while badminton team decimated Pakistan in the opener. India women’s hockey team also registered a resounding victory over Ghana.

Meanwhile, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj scripted history after becoming the seventh overall Indian swimmer to reach the CWG final stage. He is set to compete in the 100m backstroke final event at 1:35 am on Sunday.

12:36 IST, July 30th 2022
A look at Team India's schedule on Day 1 of CWG 2022

 

Read here for more details.

12:36 IST, July 30th 2022
India at CWG 2022: A look at who will take the field on Day 2

Lovlina Borgohain will cross swords with New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson in the light-middleweight bout, while India women's hockey team go up against Wales in their second groupstage match. All eyes will be fixated on Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu who will gun for golden glory in the women's 49 kg weightlifting category.

Saurav Ghoshal and Joshna Chinappa will headline men's and women's rounds of 32 in squash events. After an impressive debut, 14-year-old Anahat Singh will lock horns against Emily Whitlock of Wales in women's singles Round of 32. Meanwhile, the badminton contingent face Sri Lanka in the mixed team event in Group A before facing Australia later in the evening.

