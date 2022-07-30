With cricket marking its debut at CWG 2022, India women’s cricket team began their campaign with a shock defeat at the hands of Australia, while badminton team decimated Pakistan in the opener. India women’s hockey team also registered a resounding victory over Ghana.

Meanwhile, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj scripted history after becoming the seventh overall Indian swimmer to reach the CWG final stage. He is set to compete in the 100m backstroke final event at 1:35 am on Sunday.