CWG 2022 Highlights, Day 3: Jeremy Lalrinnunga & Achinta Sheuli Win Gold In Weightlifting

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 ended on a brilliant note for India as weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli won a gold medal each. Larinnunga won gold in the men's 67kg weightlifting category with a total lift of 300kg. Meanwhile, Sheuli won gold in the men's 73kg weightlifting category with a total lift of 313kg.

CWG 2022 Live Updates

Image: Twitter@TeamIndia

01:42 IST, August 1st 2022
Kiren Rijiju congratulates Achinta Sheuli on winning India's third gold

Taking to Twitter, Kiren Rijiju wrote:

 

01:29 IST, August 1st 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 live updates: Achinta Sheuli wins gold

Achinta Sheuli registers a new CWG record of 313 kg to win the gold medal in the men's 73kg weightlifting category. As a result, he increased India's tally to six medals in the ongoing edition of the Commonwealth Games.

01:19 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Achinta Sheuli extends lead

With a total lift of 313kg (new CWG record), Achinta Sheuli extends his lead.

01:19 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Boxing Sagar beats Maxime to enter quarters

Indian boxer Sagar beats Cameroon’s Maxime Yegnong Njieyo 5-0 in a 92kg bout to enter the quarterfinals

01:13 IST, August 1st 2022
Achinta Sheuli registers new CWG record to reclaim top spot

Achinta Sheuli registers a new CWG record of 309 kg to reclaim the top spot in the men's 73kg weightlifting category.

00:13 IST, August 1st 2022
Achinta Sheuli registers new CWG record

With a lift of 143kg in the snatch, Achinta Sheuli has registered a new CWG record in the snatch in the men's 73kg weightlifting category.

00:06 IST, August 1st 2022
Weightlifting CWG 2022 Live Updates: Achinta Sheuli takes lead with first attempt

Achinta Sheuli takes the lead in the men's 73kg final in his very first attempt with a staggering lift of 137kg.

23:19 IST, July 31st 2022
Squash: Saurav Ghosal reaches quarterfinals in style

Saurav Ghosal defeated Canada's David Baillargeon 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Men's Singles squash event.  

23:15 IST, July 31st 2022
Squash: Saurav Ghosal leads 2-0

Sourav Ghosal defeated Canada's David Baillargeon 11-2 in his Round of 16 Men's Singles squash match.

22:11 IST, July 31st 2022
Hockey: India Men thrash Ghana 11-0

The Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated Ghana 11-0 in their opening match of Commonwealth Games 2022. 

22:02 IST, July 31st 2022
Hockey: India Men take 11-0 lead against Ghana

The Indian Men's Hockey Team scored goal no. 11 against Ghana. Harmanpreet Singh scored the 11th goal for India to register a hat-trick in the match. 

21:54 IST, July 31st 2022
Hockey: Goal No. 10 for India!

The Indian Men's Hockey Team scored their 10th goal against Ghana to take an unassailable lead in their Pool B match. 

21:52 IST, July 31st 2022
Hockey: India Men score three quick goals to take 9-0 lead against Ghana

The Indian Men's Hockey Team has scored three quick goals to take a 9-0 lead against Ghana.  

21:46 IST, July 31st 2022
Hockey: India Men lead Ghana 6-0 in Pool B match

The Indian Men's Hockey Team has scored six goals against Ghana in their Pool B match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. 

20:24 IST, July 31st 2022
Weightlifting: Popy Hazarika crashes out of Women's 59kg Final

Popy Hazarika crashed out of the Women's 59kg weightlifting final event after lifting a combined weight of 183kg. She finished 7th in the overall standings. 

20:02 IST, July 31st 2022
Popy Hazarika lifts 102kg in 2nd C&J attempt

Popy Hazarika lifted 102kg in her second clean & jerk attempt to take her combined total to 183kg in the Women's 59kg weightlifting Final. 

19:21 IST, July 31st 2022
Popy Hazarika fails to lift 86kg in 3rd snatch attempt

Popy Hazarika failed to lift 86kg in her third and final snatch attempt in the Women's 59kg final. She is currently not in the race for a medal. 

19:18 IST, July 31st 2022
Popy Hazarika fouls in 2nd snatch attempt

Popy Hazarika, who was listed to lift 84kg in her second snatch attempt, has fouled. She is listed to lift 86kg in her third and final snatch attempt.  

19:18 IST, July 31st 2022
Popy Hazarika lifts 81kg in her 1st snatch attempt

Indian weightlifter Popy Hazarika lifted 81kg in her first snatch attempt in the Women's 59kg Final. 

19:14 IST, July 31st 2022
Joshana Chinappa progresses to quarters

Joshana Chinappa defeats Kaitlyn Watts 3-1 to progress to the quarter-finals.

18:47 IST, July 31st 2022
CWG 2022 Live Updates: India defeat Pakistan

After losing to Australia in their opening encounter, Team India register their first win of the Commonwealth Games 2022 by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan. After being set a target of 100, the Women in Blue chased down the target in just 11.4 overs. Opener Smriti Mandhana ended as the team's highest scorer with 63 runs. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana was the pick among the bowlers as she ended with figures of 2-15.

18:36 IST, July 31st 2022
Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur progress to quarter-finals in Men's Pair's Lawn Bowl

The team of Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur progress to the quarter-finals in the Men's Pair's Lawn Bowl with an 18-15 win over England.

18:18 IST, July 31st 2022
CWG Day 3 live updates: India continue to dominate Pakistan

After being set a target of 100 runs, Team India have managed to smack 52 runs for the loss of no wickets inside the first five overs of the powerplay itself. They now just require 48 more runs to win from the remaining 13 overs. Shafali Verma has scored 12 runs off seven deliveries, while Smriti Mandhana has smacked 39 runs off just 23 balls.

17:59 IST, July 31st 2022
Sneh Rana & Radha Yadav rattle Pakistan's batting attack

Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav were the picks amongst the bowlers as they picked up two wickets each. As for Pakistan's batting line-up, wicket-keeper Muneeba Ali was the only bright spark as she hit 32 runs off 30 deliveries. The second highest scorer was Aliya Riaz, who scored 18 runs off 22 deliveries.

17:48 IST, July 31st 2022
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Pakistan sets India a target of 100

Team India's bowling attack decimated Pakistan's batting order as they were all out for just 99 runs, giving the Women in Blue a target of 100 to chase in 18 overs.

17:14 IST, July 31st 2022
Renuka Thakur dismisses Ayesha Naseem

The troubles continue to mount for Pakistan as they have just lost their fourth wicket, with Renuka Thakur dismissing Ayesha Naseem. At the end of 12 overs, Pakistan have scored 66 runs for the loss of four wickets.

16:59 IST, July 31st 2022
Srihari Natraj qualifies for semifinals in men's 50m backstroke

Indian swimmer Srihari Natraj clocked 25.52 seconds to qualify for the semifinals of men's 50m backstroke event at the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Indian from Bengaluru was the second fastest swimmer in his heat and eighth fastest overall.

(PTI)

16:34 IST, July 31st 2022
PM Modi hails Jeremy Lalrinnunga for his historic achievment

 

16:18 IST, July 31st 2022
India Women vs Pakistan Women - Pakistan opt to bat after winning the toss

 Due to the rain delay, IND-W vs PAK-W will be an 18 over game, as per reports.  

 

16:14 IST, July 31st 2022
Another Gold Medal for India at CWG 2022!

India added yet another medal to its kitty after Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold medal in men's 67kg weightlifting after lifting a total weight of 300kg. Earlier on Saturday, India had won four medals in weightlifting, with Mirabai Chanu retaining her Commonwealth Games gold medal. 

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

