After losing to Australia in their opening encounter, Team India register their first win of the Commonwealth Games 2022 by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan. After being set a target of 100, the Women in Blue chased down the target in just 11.4 overs. Opener Smriti Mandhana ended as the team's highest scorer with 63 runs. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana was the pick among the bowlers as she ended with figures of 2-15.