Image: Twitter@TeamIndia
Taking to Twitter, Kiren Rijiju wrote:
India wins 3rd Gold Medal in the #CommonwealthGames 2022 ! Achinta Sheuli creates won Gold Medal in 172 kg men's Weightlifting!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 31, 2022
Congratulations #AchintaSheuli for making India proud 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NN4Ehk0hu7
Achinta Sheuli registers a new CWG record of 313 kg to win the gold medal in the men's 73kg weightlifting category. As a result, he increased India's tally to six medals in the ongoing edition of the Commonwealth Games.
With a total lift of 313kg (new CWG record), Achinta Sheuli extends his lead.
Indian boxer Sagar beats Cameroon’s Maxime Yegnong Njieyo 5-0 in a 92kg bout to enter the quarterfinals
Achinta Sheuli registers a new CWG record of 309 kg to reclaim the top spot in the men's 73kg weightlifting category.
With a lift of 143kg in the snatch, Achinta Sheuli has registered a new CWG record in the snatch in the men's 73kg weightlifting category.
Achinta Sheuli takes the lead in the men's 73kg final in his very first attempt with a staggering lift of 137kg.
Saurav Ghosal defeated Canada's David Baillargeon 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Men's Singles squash event.
Sourav Ghosal defeated Canada's David Baillargeon 11-2 in his Round of 16 Men's Singles squash match.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated Ghana 11-0 in their opening match of Commonwealth Games 2022.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team scored goal no. 11 against Ghana. Harmanpreet Singh scored the 11th goal for India to register a hat-trick in the match.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team scored their 10th goal against Ghana to take an unassailable lead in their Pool B match.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team has scored three quick goals to take a 9-0 lead against Ghana.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team has scored six goals against Ghana in their Pool B match of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Popy Hazarika crashed out of the Women's 59kg weightlifting final event after lifting a combined weight of 183kg. She finished 7th in the overall standings.
Popy Hazarika lifted 102kg in her second clean & jerk attempt to take her combined total to 183kg in the Women's 59kg weightlifting Final.
Popy Hazarika failed to lift 86kg in her third and final snatch attempt in the Women's 59kg final. She is currently not in the race for a medal.
Popy Hazarika, who was listed to lift 84kg in her second snatch attempt, has fouled. She is listed to lift 86kg in her third and final snatch attempt.
Indian weightlifter Popy Hazarika lifted 81kg in her first snatch attempt in the Women's 59kg Final.
Joshana Chinappa defeats Kaitlyn Watts 3-1 to progress to the quarter-finals.
After losing to Australia in their opening encounter, Team India register their first win of the Commonwealth Games 2022 by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan. After being set a target of 100, the Women in Blue chased down the target in just 11.4 overs. Opener Smriti Mandhana ended as the team's highest scorer with 63 runs. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana was the pick among the bowlers as she ended with figures of 2-15.
The team of Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur progress to the quarter-finals in the Men's Pair's Lawn Bowl with an 18-15 win over England.
After being set a target of 100 runs, Team India have managed to smack 52 runs for the loss of no wickets inside the first five overs of the powerplay itself. They now just require 48 more runs to win from the remaining 13 overs. Shafali Verma has scored 12 runs off seven deliveries, while Smriti Mandhana has smacked 39 runs off just 23 balls.
Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav were the picks amongst the bowlers as they picked up two wickets each. As for Pakistan's batting line-up, wicket-keeper Muneeba Ali was the only bright spark as she hit 32 runs off 30 deliveries. The second highest scorer was Aliya Riaz, who scored 18 runs off 22 deliveries.
Team India's bowling attack decimated Pakistan's batting order as they were all out for just 99 runs, giving the Women in Blue a target of 100 to chase in 18 overs.
The troubles continue to mount for Pakistan as they have just lost their fourth wicket, with Renuka Thakur dismissing Ayesha Naseem. At the end of 12 overs, Pakistan have scored 66 runs for the loss of four wickets.
Indian swimmer Srihari Natraj clocked 25.52 seconds to qualify for the semifinals of men's 50m backstroke event at the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Indian from Bengaluru was the second fastest swimmer in his heat and eighth fastest overall.

Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/dUGyItRLCJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2022
Due to the rain delay, IND-W vs PAK-W will be an 18 over game, as per reports.
Play to commence now!#INDvPAK #B2022 https://t.co/PVCTWUW0cd— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 31, 2022
India added yet another medal to its kitty after Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold medal in men's 67kg weightlifting after lifting a total weight of 300kg. Earlier on Saturday, India had won four medals in weightlifting, with Mirabai Chanu retaining her Commonwealth Games gold medal.
