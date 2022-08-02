Quick links:
Image: PTI/SAI_Media
“When you achieve something after 10 long years, it’s like a dream come true” ♥️— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 2, 2022
- The Indian women’s fours lawn bowls team that created history at Commonwealth Games 2022 🙌#IndiaAtB2022 | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/VwKi9OmjAT
India takes an unassailable 2-0 lead over New Zealand in the Women’s Pair in Round 1. Whereas in the Women’s Triples, India are in the lead at this point in time.
📍 The Alexander Stadium.— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 2, 2022
Who's ready for some athletics?#B2022 pic.twitter.com/uWg0xaruWK
The opening rounds of both the Women's Triples and Pairs of Section B & C between India and New Zealand is underway
While India has been able to consistently finish on the podium in Asian and Asia-Pacific championships the team has not been able to deliver its best performance at the Commonwealth Games over the years. India has taken part in the 2010, 2014, and 2018 editions before the 2022 edition. The country has managed to reach the semi-finals just twice and has finished fourth on other occasions. Read more
Lawn Bowls means a sport in which the ball is rolled down in the long green stretch in order to place the ball closer to the target, which is called as ‘Jack.’ It consists of four formats – Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours. All the formats are named after the number of people in each team.
Day 5 action will start with Women's Pairs Round 1 match between India and New Zealand at 1pm (IST).
Day 5️⃣ at CWG @birminghamcg22— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022
Take a 👀 at #B2022 events scheduled for 2nd August
Catch #TeamIndia🇮🇳 in action on @ddsportschannel & @SonyLIV and don’t forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/0waVvMwsI9
Read here for more details.
India continues to remain in the sixth position on the medals tally after winning its ninth medal on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Sushila Devi opened India's account with a silver, followed by a bronze by Vijay Kumar Yadav in judo, only to be followed up by weightlifter Harjinder Kaur winning bronze, hence adding ninth medal to India's kitty.
Australia continues to maintain the top position in the overall rankings at the end of Day 4, winning about 71 medals in total including 31 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze. England has secured the second place with 54 medals including 21 gold while New Zealand ranks third with 24 medals.
India's veteran judoka Shushila Devi clinched a hard-fought silver in the women's 48kg final, while weightlifter Harjinder Kaur and judoka Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze each on Monday, taking the country's medal tally to 9.
After a bittersweet Day 4 at the Commonwealth Games, India is all set to play out more than five gold medal matches on Tuesday. It remains to be seen as to how many of those we can walk away with.