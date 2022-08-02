Last Updated:

CWG 2022, Day 5 Live Updates: Men's TT Eye 2nd Title, Historic Lawn Bowls Final In Focus

CWG 2022 in Birmingham Live Updates Day 5: India are seated in the sixth spot having won an overall nine medals, including 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze, as several more remain to be added to the tally by end of the day.

CWG 2022

13:58 IST, August 2nd 2022
A shot at history!

 

13:52 IST, August 2nd 2022
Lawn Bowls: Just the start India was hoping for!

India takes an unassailable 2-0 lead over New Zealand in the Women’s Pair in Round 1. Whereas in the Women’s Triples, India are in the lead at this point in time.

13:38 IST, August 2nd 2022
The Alexander stadium gears up for athletic action today.

 

13:21 IST, August 2nd 2022
Lawn Bowls: India vs New Zealand

The opening rounds of both the Women's Triples and Pairs of Section B & C between India and New Zealand is underway

13:10 IST, August 2nd 2022
How have India's lawn bowls athletes fared at the Commonwealth Games in the past? A sneak peek

While India has been able to consistently finish on the podium in Asian and Asia-Pacific championships the team has not been able to deliver its best performance at the Commonwealth Games over the years. India has taken part in the 2010, 2014, and 2018 editions before the 2022 edition. The country has managed to reach the semi-finals just twice and has finished fourth on other occasions. Read more

 

13:10 IST, August 2nd 2022
What Is Lawn Bowls? Some quick facts about the multi-generational sport

Lawn Bowls means a sport in which the ball is rolled down in the long green stretch in order to place the ball closer to the target, which is called as ‘Jack.’ It consists of four formats – Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours. All the formats are named after the number of people in each team.

13:10 IST, August 2nd 2022
Lawn bowls athletes begin action shortly

Day 5 action will start with Women's Pairs Round 1 match between India and New Zealand at 1pm (IST).

12:54 IST, August 2nd 2022
A quick look at Team India's Birmingham schedule on Tuesday

Read here for more details.

12:54 IST, August 2nd 2022
Where does India rank in the current medal standings?

India continues to remain in the sixth position on the medals tally after winning its ninth medal on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sushila Devi opened India's account with a silver, followed by a bronze by Vijay Kumar Yadav in judo, only to be followed up by weightlifter Harjinder Kaur winning bronze, hence adding ninth medal to India's kitty.

12:54 IST, August 2nd 2022
Who is leading the CWG 2022 medal tally?

Australia continues to maintain the top position in the overall rankings at the end of Day 4, winning about 71 medals in total including 31 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze. England has secured the second place with 54 medals including 21 gold while New Zealand ranks third with 24 medals. 

12:54 IST, August 2nd 2022
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Recap

India's veteran judoka Shushila Devi clinched a hard-fought silver in the women's 48kg final, while weightlifter Harjinder Kaur and judoka Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze each on Monday, taking the country's medal tally to 9. 

12:54 IST, August 2nd 2022
CWG 2022: Historic lawn bowls final, track & field begin action

After a bittersweet Day 4 at the Commonwealth Games, India is all set to play out more than five gold medal matches on Tuesday. It remains to be seen as to how many of those we can walk away with.

