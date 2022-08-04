Quick links:
Image: AP
Sudhir has won a gold medal in the men's heavyweight final with 134.5 points, a new games record.
Muhammed Anees Yahiya moved into fifth place with his latest attempt.
Murali Sreeshankar wins a silver in the men's long jump event.
Murali Sreeshankar covers a distance of 8.08m to move into the silver medal position. Meanwhile, Mohammed Anees Yahiya stays in eighth.
Murali Sreeshankar was unhappy after his latest attempt was judged a foul by just 1mm.
Are that was absolutely not a fowl man!! #MuraliSreeshankar #Athletics #CommonwealthGames2022— Riya (@are_yrr_riya) August 4, 2022
Since it's being decided by technology and not on human eyes so not much to argue but in naked eye this doesn't look foul to me. Murali Sreeshankar who is having average jumps so far got his best jump fouled 🤦 pic.twitter.com/UZqemDmA6C— Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) August 4, 2022
With Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya finishing in sixth and eighth respectively after the first three jump attempts, they will get another three attempts.
Rohit Tokas has progressed to the semis, thereby ensuring India another medal.
Murali Sreeshankar remains in fifth with the same distance as things stand.
India's Lakhsya Sen beats 45-year-old badminton player from St Helena, Vernon Smeed in less than 30 minutes
Kidambi Srikanth has won his match while Lakshya Sen is closing in on winning a second straight game.
Lakshya Sen has won the first game in seven minutes
With a distance of 7.84m Sreeshankar is fifth in the men's long jump event.
Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya are currently in action in the long jump final event.
Anahat Singh and Sunanya Kuruvilla are out of the competition.
Desai and Shetty win their table tennis match.
Desai & Shetty have taken a 2-0 lead against Elia and Savva.
Desai & Shetty are in action against Elia and Savva.
Manika Batra has the perfect start as she wins 4-0.
Kashyap wins as Shahzad retires from the match.
Kashyap has taken the opening game against Shahzad
Aakarshi Kashyap and Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad are currently locking horns in the Women's Singles Round of 32 match.
Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula beat England's Owen Cathcart and Sophie Earley 3-0 to win their Round of 32 match in the Mixed Doubles event.
Indian table tennis pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan won their Round of 16 match 3-0 against Seychelles' Mick Crea and Laura Sinon.
Manika Batra and G Sathiyan are in action in their Mixed Doubles match against Seychelles' Mick Crea and Laura Sinon.
Boxer Sagar Ahlawat beat Seychelles' Keddy Evans Agnes in men's super heavyweight quarterfinal 5-0 to qualify for the semifinal. He has assured India of another medal.
The Indian Men's Hockey team on Thursday beat Wales 4-1 to qualify for the semifinal at Commonwealth Games.
Wales scored their first goal against India in their ongoing Pool B match. India are currently leading Wales 4-1 in the game.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team scored another goal to take 4-0 lead over Wales.
The Indian Men's team scored another goal to take a 3-0 lead over Wales in their ongoing Pool B match.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team scored another goal to extend their lead over Wales to 2-0.