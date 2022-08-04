Last Updated:

CWG 2022 Day 7 Highlights: Sudhir Wins Gold & Sreeshankar Wins Silver To End Day On A High

Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 ended on a high note for India as late in the day, Murali Sreeshankar won the elusive silver medal in the men's long jump event. In badminton, Sindhu, Srikanth, Sen & Kashyap enter the singles pre-quarterfinals. When it comes to boxing, Sagar, Tokas, Amit Panghal and Jasmine enter the semis to ensure a medal. There were also several wins in both TT & squash.

Written By
Digital Desk
CWG 2022

Image: AP

pointer
02:28 IST, August 5th 2022
Sudhir wins gold medal in men's heavyweight final

Sudhir has won a gold medal in the men's heavyweight final with 134.5 points, a new games record.

pointer
01:45 IST, August 5th 2022
Muhammed Anees Yahiya moves into 5th

Muhammed Anees Yahiya moved into fifth place with his latest attempt.

pointer
01:39 IST, August 5th 2022
Murali Sreeshankar wins silver

Murali Sreeshankar wins a silver in the men's long jump event.

pointer
01:22 IST, August 5th 2022
Murali Sreeshankar moves into silver medal position

Murali Sreeshankar covers a distance of 8.08m to move into the silver medal position. Meanwhile, Mohammed Anees Yahiya stays in eighth.

pointer
01:09 IST, August 5th 2022
Murali Sreeshankar's latest attempt a foul by 1mm

Murali Sreeshankar was unhappy after his latest attempt was judged a foul by just 1mm.

 

pointer
01:03 IST, August 5th 2022
Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya to get 3 more attempts

With Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya finishing in sixth and eighth respectively after the first three jump attempts, they will get another three attempts.

pointer
00:53 IST, August 5th 2022
Rohit Tokas in semis

Rohit Tokas has progressed to the semis, thereby ensuring India another medal.

pointer
00:53 IST, August 5th 2022
CWG 2022, Long Jump

Murali Sreeshankar remains in fifth with the same distance as things stand.

pointer
00:45 IST, August 5th 2022
Lakshya Sen beats Vernon Smeed

India's Lakhsya Sen beats 45-year-old badminton player from St Helena, Vernon Smeed in less than 30 minutes

pointer
00:43 IST, August 5th 2022
Kidambi Srikanth wins while Sen closing in on second game

Kidambi Srikanth has won his match while Lakshya Sen is closing in on winning a second straight game.

pointer
00:35 IST, August 5th 2022
Lakshya Sen wins first game

Lakshya Sen has won the first game in seven minutes

pointer
00:35 IST, August 5th 2022
Long Jump: Sreeshankar in fifth

With a distance of 7.84m Sreeshankar is fifth in the men's long jump event.

 

pointer
00:20 IST, August 5th 2022
CWG 2022, Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar, Yahiya's long jump final begins

Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya are currently in action in the long jump final event.

pointer
00:08 IST, August 5th 2022
Squash: Singh & Kuruvilla exit

Anahat Singh and Sunanya Kuruvilla are out of the competition.

pointer
23:45 IST, August 4th 2022
Table Tennis: Desai & Shetty win

Desai and Shetty win their table tennis match.

pointer
23:40 IST, August 4th 2022
Table Tennis: Desai & Shetty lead 2-0

Desai & Shetty have taken a 2-0 lead against Elia and Savva.

pointer
23:40 IST, August 4th 2022
Table Tennis: Desai & Shetty in action

Desai & Shetty are in action against Elia and Savva.

pointer
23:16 IST, August 4th 2022
Manika Batra wins

Manika Batra has the perfect start as she wins 4-0.

pointer
23:02 IST, August 4th 2022
Kashyap wins as Shahzad retires

Kashyap wins as Shahzad retires from the match.

pointer
22:56 IST, August 4th 2022
Kashyap takes opening game

Kashyap has taken the opening game against Shahzad

pointer
22:34 IST, August 4th 2022
Badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap takes on Mahoor Shahzad in Women's Singles Round of 32 match

Aakarshi Kashyap and Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad are currently locking horns in the Women's Singles Round of 32 match.  

pointer
21:32 IST, August 4th 2022
Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal & Sreeja Akula win Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula beat England's Owen Cathcart and Sophie Earley 3-0 to win their Round of 32 match in the Mixed Doubles event. 

pointer
20:51 IST, August 4th 2022
Table Tennis: Manika Batra & G Sathiyan win Mixed Doubles Round of 32 match

Indian table tennis pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan won their Round of 16 match 3-0 against Seychelles' Mick Crea and Laura Sinon.  

pointer
20:36 IST, August 4th 2022
Table Tennis: Manika Batra & G Sathiyan in action in Mixed Doubles match

Manika Batra and G Sathiyan are in action in their Mixed Doubles match against Seychelles' Mick Crea and Laura Sinon. 

pointer
20:23 IST, August 4th 2022
Boxing: Sagar Ahlawat qualifies for semis, assures India of a medal

Boxer Sagar Ahlawat beat Seychelles' Keddy Evans Agnes in men's super heavyweight quarterfinal 5-0 to qualify for the semifinal. He has assured India of another medal. 

pointer
20:15 IST, August 4th 2022
Hockey: India beat Wales 4-1 to qualify for semis

The Indian Men's Hockey team on Thursday beat Wales 4-1 to qualify for the semifinal at Commonwealth Games. 

pointer
20:00 IST, August 4th 2022
Hockey: Wales score first goal against India

Wales scored their first goal against India in their ongoing Pool B match. India are currently leading Wales 4-1 in the game. 

pointer
19:51 IST, August 4th 2022
Hockey: India take 4-0 lead against Wales

The Indian Men's Hockey Team scored another goal to take 4-0 lead over Wales. 

pointer
19:39 IST, August 4th 2022
Hockey: Indian Men's Team leads Wales 3-0

The Indian Men's team scored another goal to take a 3-0 lead over Wales in their ongoing Pool B match. 

pointer
19:21 IST, August 4th 2022
Hockey: Indian Men's Team leads Wales 2-0

The Indian Men's Hockey Team scored another goal to extend their lead over Wales to 2-0. 

COMMENT