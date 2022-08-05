CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 8: Bajrang Punia Eye Gold, Women's Hockey Team Aims Final Berth

How did day 7 panned out for India athletes at Commonwealth Games 2022?

Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 witnessed two historic medals achieved in long jump and para-powerlifting events.Para powerlifter Sudhir won the gold medal for India in the men's heavyweight category and also smashed the game's record.

Murali Sreeshankar's silver medal in the long jump event was India's second in athletics after Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze in the men's high jump event on Wednesday. Indian boxers assured India of more medals by making it to the semi-final events of their respective category.

It was a mixed day for Indian badminton players with PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen sailing into the Round of 16 in the singles events. However, for Mix doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy, the event ended in the opening match.

