CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 8: Bajrang Punia Eye Gold, Women's Hockey Team Aims Final Berth

Image: SAI Media/Twitter
Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia currently lead Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharaoh 3-2 after 3 ends. Both th Indian players were part of the team that won a Gold medal, which was India's first-ever medal at Lawn Bowls.
#TeamIndia cricketers visit the #CommonwealthGames @unibirmingham Village for the first time🙌@BCCIWomen interacted with @TheHockeyIndia family, @SwimmerNiranjan and @WeAreTeamIndia officials as they got a glimpse into life at an athletes village 🇮🇳😍#B2022 | 📸@ghosh_annesha pic.twitter.com/z0ASOmw5RD— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 5, 2022
Indian wrestlers will look to increase India's medal tally with Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Sakshi Malik aiming for a podium finish.
Indian women's hockey team will battle Australia in the semifinals while sprinter Hima Das will be in action in the Women's 200m semifinal. Both events will take place later in the day.
Welcome back Guys!!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
Our #Gymnastics team is back from @birminghamcg22 after a great display at #CommonwealthGames2022
Let's greet them with your wishes and #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/1lXVRaMOfi
The Indian pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia takes on England pair of Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharaoh in the quarter-final match
SPOTLIGHT ON ATHLETICS 🤩#SreeshankarMurali shines with 🥈at the podium🤩. The feeling of being on the list of first's is indeed ALL SMILES😃— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
Let's #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#India4CWG2022@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @CGI_Bghm @afiindia @SonySportsNetwk @ddsportschannel pic.twitter.com/NiJcMHdRu6
PV Sindhu will take on Uganda's Husina Kobugabe in the women's singles Round of 16 clash for a place in the quarterfinal
🥇WINNING MOMENT🥇— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
Catch the moment that gave India it's 1️⃣st ever GOLD in Para-Powerlifting at #CWG with Games Record to his name 🤩
🎦 Sudhir in action 👇
Let's #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @CGI_Bghm @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/KiwKrDyXEp
India is currently on the 7th spot at the end of Day 7in Birmingham with overall 20 medals so far.
Day 8️⃣ at CWG @birminghamcg22— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
Take a 👀 at #B2022 events scheduled for 5th August
Catch #TeamIndia🇮🇳 in action on @ddsportschannel & @SonySportsNetwk and don’t forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/Q0TjZzCPEJ
Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 witnessed two historic medals achieved in long jump and para-powerlifting events.Para powerlifter Sudhir won the gold medal for India in the men's heavyweight category and also smashed the game's record.
Murali Sreeshankar's silver medal in the long jump event was India's second in athletics after Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze in the men's high jump event on Wednesday. Indian boxers assured India of more medals by making it to the semi-final events of their respective category.
It was a mixed day for Indian badminton players with PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen sailing into the Round of 16 in the singles events. However, for Mix doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy, the event ended in the opening match.
Hello and welcome, everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 8 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.