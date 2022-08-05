Last Updated:

CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 8: Bajrang Punia Eye Gold, Women's Hockey Team Aims Final Berth

The seventh day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 saw India's Murali Sreeshankar and para powerlifter Sudhir bagging silver and gold respectively. Indian wrestlers will look to add more medals to the tally as they begin their CWG 2022 campaign today. Indian Men’s Hockey team entered the semi-final, while badminton, table tennis and a couple of squash players advanced to next round.

CWG 2022 live updates

13:27 IST, August 5th 2022
CWG 2022 Day 8: Lawn Bowls event live updates

Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia currently lead Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharaoh 3-2 after 3 ends. Both th Indian players were part of the team that won a Gold medal, which was India's first-ever medal at Lawn Bowls.

13:18 IST, August 5th 2022
CWG 2022: India's women cricketers visit CWG games village

 

13:16 IST, August 5th 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestling contingent set for action

Indian wrestlers will look to increase India's medal tally with Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Sakshi Malik aiming for a podium finish.

13:10 IST, August 5th 2022
CWG 2022 Live updates: Indian women's hockey team, Hima Das aim finals berth

Indian women's hockey team will battle Australia in the semifinals while sprinter Hima Das will be in action in the Women's 200m semifinal. Both events will take place later in the day.

13:06 IST, August 5th 2022
CWG 2022: India's Gymnastics team returns from Birmingham

 

13:04 IST, August 5th 2022
CWG 2022 live updates: Lawn bowls vent gets underway

The Indian pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia takes on England pair of Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharaoh in the quarter-final match

13:01 IST, August 5th 2022
Watch: Murali Sreeshankar standing on the podium with a historic long jump silver medal

 

13:01 IST, August 5th 2022
Commonwealth Games live update: PV Sindhu eyes quarterfinal berth

PV Sindhu will take on Uganda's Husina Kobugabe in the women's singles Round of 16 clash for a place in the quarterfinal 

12:58 IST, August 5th 2022
Watch: Relive Sudhir's first gold medal for India in para powerlifting event

 

12:58 IST, August 5th 2022
Where does India stand on CWG 2022 medal standings?

India is currently on the 7th spot at the end of Day 7in Birmingham with overall 20 medals so far. 

12:49 IST, August 5th 2022
Check out India's schedule for Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022

 

12:49 IST, August 5th 2022
How did day 7 panned out for India athletes at Commonwealth Games 2022?

Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 witnessed two historic medals achieved in long jump and para-powerlifting events.Para powerlifter Sudhir won the gold medal for India in the men's heavyweight category and also smashed the game's record.

Murali Sreeshankar's silver medal in the long jump event was India's second in athletics after Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze in the men's high jump event on Wednesday. Indian boxers assured India of more medals by making it to the semi-final events of their respective category.

It was a mixed day for Indian badminton players with  PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen sailing into the Round of 16 in the singles events. However, for Mix doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy, the event ended in the opening match. 

Read more here.

12:49 IST, August 5th 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates Day 7: Hello and welcome everyone!

Hello and welcome, everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 8 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

COMMENT