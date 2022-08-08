Quick links:
Image: @ddsportschannel/Twitter/AP
Achanta Sharath Kamal won the bronze medal at Gold Coast and will be eyeing the gold medal in the men's table tennis singles final. Sharath Kama defeated England's Paul Drinkhall 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to reach his second CWG final. The last time he won gold was in Melbourne back in 2006.
World Rank No 10 @lakshya_sen is ready for Final Day action at the #CommonwealthGames2022 🏸— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022
He is geared up to leave a mark in his debut #CWG and we wish him the very best
The Indian men's hockey team has never won a gold medal during the six editions of the Commonwealth Games. After winning two silver medals in the 2010 and 2014 editions and bronze in the last edition, India will look to change the colour of the medal to gold in Birmingham. Australia on the other hand has won all six golds to date.
All eyes on GOLD today! 👀🥇— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 8, 2022
Catch the ACTION live today at 5:00 PM (IST)
Total matches played- 10
PV Sindhu won- 8
Michelle Li won- 2
Last Encounter- PV Sindhu defeated Michelle Li by 21-17, 21-10 in Group D match of Uber Cup 2022
The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Women's Singles Final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will be the first event for India on Day 11. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:20 PM IST on Monday.
We have your back Sindhu🤗— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022
Listen In👇
World Champion @Pvsindhu1 expresses her gratitude and love for her fans and supporters🤩
She's ready for action in her Final match today at #CommonwealthGames2022🏸
Go For GOLD 🥇#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/z4wmQBm39D
Here’s Team India’s schedule for the final day of Commonwealth Games 2022 for India-
Final Day at CWG @birminghamcg22— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022
Take a look at #B2022 events scheduled for 8th August
Catch #TeamIndia in action
Here’s the list of Gold medal matches for India on the last day of Commonwealth Games 2022-
India currently find themselves 5th in the medal standings with a total of 18 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 22 bronze medals.
After an eventful Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham that saw India winning a whopping total of 15 medals across different sports, the Indian contingent is now all set to fight for more medals on the final day of the quadrennial saw piece event. Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghangas, Amit Panghal, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Sreeja Akula were the gold medal winners for India on Monday.