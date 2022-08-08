Last Updated:

CWG 2022, Last Day Live Updates: Sindhu, Sen & Sharath Look To Increase India's Gold Tally

Welcome to the live blog for the last day of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian contingent added 15 medals to their tally on Day 10, after India picked up five gold medals in boxing and table tennis. On Day 11, India will compete in a total of five gold medal matches, alongside one match for the bronze medal. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are among the top medal prospects for India.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
CWG 2022

Image: @ddsportschannel/Twitter/AP

pointer
13:02 IST, August 8th 2022
CWG 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal looks to end gold drought

Achanta Sharath Kamal won the bronze medal at Gold Coast and will be eyeing the gold medal in the men's table tennis singles final.  Sharath Kama defeated England's Paul Drinkhall 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to reach his second CWG final. The last time he won gold was in Melbourne back in 2006.

pointer
12:57 IST, August 8th 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Laskya Sen eyes gold in maiden CWG appearence

 

pointer
12:55 IST, August 8th 2022
CWG 2022: India chase maiden gold in Hockey

The Indian men's hockey team has never won a gold medal during the six editions of the Commonwealth Games. After winning two silver medals in the 2010 and 2014 editions and bronze in the last edition, India will look to change the colour of the medal to gold in Birmingham. Australia on the other hand has won all six golds to date.

 

pointer
12:45 IST, August 8th 2022
PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li: Head-to-head stats ahead of gold medal match for Women's Singles

Total matches played- 10

PV Sindhu won- 8

Michelle Li won- 2

Last Encounter- PV Sindhu defeated Michelle Li by 21-17, 21-10 in Group D match of Uber Cup 2022

pointer
12:34 IST, August 8th 2022
India's campaign on Day 11 to begin with PV Sindhu's gold medal match

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Women's Singles Final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will be the first event for India on Day 11. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:20 PM IST on Monday.

 

pointer
12:14 IST, August 8th 2022
Here's Team India's schedule for the last day

Here’s Team India’s schedule for the final day of Commonwealth Games 2022 for India-

 

pointer
12:14 IST, August 8th 2022
India eyes to clinch a total of 5 gold medals on Day 11 of CWG 2022.

Here’s the list of Gold medal matches for India on the last day of Commonwealth Games 2022-

  • Women’s Singles Badminton Final: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li - 1:20 PM IST
  • Men’s Singles Badminton Final: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong Ng - 2:10 PM IST
  • Men’s Double’s Badminton Final: Chirag Shetty & Sairaj Satwik Rankireddy vs Ben Lane & Sean Vendy - 3:00 PM IST
  • Men’s Singles Table Tennis Final: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford - 4:25 PM IST
  • Men’s Hockey Final: India vs Australia - 5:00 PM IST
pointer
12:14 IST, August 8th 2022
A look at the medal tally ahead of live action on Day 11

India currently find themselves 5th in the medal standings with a total of 18 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 22 bronze medals.

 

pointer
12:14 IST, August 8th 2022
Team India claimed 15 medals on Day 10 of CWG 2022

After an eventful Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham that saw India winning a whopping total of 15 medals across different sports, the Indian contingent is now all set to fight for more medals on the final day of the quadrennial saw piece event. Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghangas, Amit Panghal, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Sreeja Akula were the gold medal winners for India on Monday.

COMMENT